16 Best Vegetables To Plant In The Fall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a beginner vegetable gardener, there's a lot you may not know. For one thing, not all produce is worth raising yourself; some fruits and veggies are best avoided. Also, lots of vegetables get overlooked as a source of protein. And perhaps most importantly, growing your own vegetables is not just a summer game; there are lots of species you can plant in the fall with great success.

"Most home gardeners are conditioned to think of spring as the beginning — and sometimes the only — growing season," says James Mastaler, founder of Pistils & Pollen. Lindsey Chastain, homesteader at The Waddle and Cluck, also reminds us that garden centers at big box stores tend to become holiday centers come fall. This can confuse consumers into believing that gardening is done. The same goes for other purveyors, agrees Lucie Bradley, gardening and greenhouse expert at Easy Garden Irrigation. "Seed producers and suppliers also keenly market to us early in the year, but by the fall are turning their attentions to planting flower bulbs for spring," she says. The result is that there's less encouragement for the average gardener to tend to their crop.

"In truth," Mastaler says, "fall offers a second chance to grow food, often with fewer pests, more manageable temperatures, and better-tasting greens." Plus, there's more room to experiment in the garden, which is helpful if you're a beginner. Accordingly, let's take a look at the best vegetables to plant in the fall.