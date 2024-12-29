One Cooking Method Will Make You A Huge Fan Of Cauliflower Steaks
If you believe that preparing plant-forward meals or incorporating more vegetables into your diet is bland and boring, think again because it is anything but! Especially with cauliflower — a versatile queen of the cruciferous family — that makes for flavorful tacos when roasted, can be molded into a pizza crust, and even riced for low-carb fried rice. Perhaps the prospect of turning cauliflower into a steak can seem daunting, but with a handy dandy air fryer and simple tips and tricks to optimize its efficiency, you will have a flavorful, plant-powered steak with a perfectly crisp exterior and soft, succulent interior in no time.
Simply slice the cauliflower into 1 to 1 ½ inch thick steaks and season to your liking. From blending spices like sumac and za'atar for a Middle Eastern touch to keeping it basic with a classic steak seasoning, let your blend showcase the depths of flavors from across the globe. Now all you have to do is let the air fryer — set to 425 degrees Fahrenheit – do the heavy lifting. In less than 15 minutes you will have whipped up golden-brown, fork-tender cauliflower steaks with a satisfying crunch and bold flavors. From a simple side to the centerpiece of the table, these cauliflower steaks may inspire diners to explore more plant-forward cuisines.
A nutritionally-balanced, superfood steak
Not only are these cruciferous steaks delicious, but they're also incredibly nutritious, packed with fiber and antioxidants without the heavy calories and cholesterol in animal-based steak. For anyone looking to add more vegetables to their diet without sacrificing flavor, air fryer cauliflower steaks are an absolute revelation. But here comes the age-old question: where's the protein? While 100 grams of cauliflower delivers approximately 2 grams of protein – a considerable drop from conventional steak — there are inventive ways to boost the protein in a serving of cauliflower steak.
For an aesthetic visual, include a protein-packed spread upon which you can place your cauliflower steak. This is where you can explore your creativity further with different flavors to feature different cuisines on the plate. A black bean hummus incorporates a Southwestern flair to the dish, while a nutritionist-approved version featuring a silken tofu and sweet potato purée with a beetroot tahini dressing infuses autumnal notes to a balanced dish. At the end of the day, celebrate the opportunities to explore the endless possibilities of the humble cauliflower for a hearty, flavorful, plant-based meal.