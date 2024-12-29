One Cooking Method Will Make You A Huge Fan Of Cauliflower Steaks

If you believe that preparing plant-forward meals or incorporating more vegetables into your diet is bland and boring, think again because it is anything but! Especially with cauliflower — a versatile queen of the cruciferous family — that makes for flavorful tacos when roasted, can be molded into a pizza crust, and even riced for low-carb fried rice. Perhaps the prospect of turning cauliflower into a steak can seem daunting, but with a handy dandy air fryer and simple tips and tricks to optimize its efficiency, you will have a flavorful, plant-powered steak with a perfectly crisp exterior and soft, succulent interior in no time.

Simply slice the cauliflower into 1 to 1 ½ inch thick steaks and season to your liking. From blending spices like sumac and za'atar for a Middle Eastern touch to keeping it basic with a classic steak seasoning, let your blend showcase the depths of flavors from across the globe. Now all you have to do is let the air fryer — set to 425 degrees Fahrenheit – do the heavy lifting. In less than 15 minutes you will have whipped up golden-brown, fork-tender cauliflower steaks with a satisfying crunch and bold flavors. From a simple side to the centerpiece of the table, these cauliflower steaks may inspire diners to explore more plant-forward cuisines.