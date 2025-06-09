11 Easiest Vegetables To Grow Inside

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A world of difference separates fresh-from-the-garden, just-picked produce from standard supermarket fruits and veggies. While the latter may be bigger, prettier, and more consistent in shape and size, there's no comparison between the flavor of a fresh-picked tomato or carrot and one that's been bred for durability and likely endured a week or more in transit before reaching your plate.

But even more satisfying than a good farmers' market haul is a harvest of veggies you've grown yourself. A feast from a home-grown harvest is not only as fresh as food can get, but it's also something you can serve and share with pride — a flavorful and nourishing reward for all your hard work and patience. And the process of vegetable-growing itself, including planting seeds, nurturing the plants, and coaxing them to maturity, is its own reward. But even if you're an apartment dweller or have limited yard space, you can still enjoy the rewards of homegrown veggies. All you have to do is grow them indoors. To help you choose the best veggies for your indoor harvest, we enlisted the advice of Ward Dilmore, the founder and head landscape designer at Petrus Luxury Estate Landscaping Company, and Joe Durando, an owner of Possum Hollow Farm in north-central Florida.