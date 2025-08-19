You Need To Be Cleaning Your Vegetable Garden Plants. (Yes, Really)

You hopefully already know to clean your produce, whether from the store or from your own backyard vegetable garden, before slicing it up to serve in your latest salad. But according to Sunshine Chapman, the president of Garden Works, if you're a true plant parent, you'll go one step further and clean the leaves of your plants while they're growing to clear off dust and debris. "Dust and dirt can block sunlight from reaching the leaves and can lead to plant damage," Chapman explained to Chowhound. "When you clean your edible plants, their leaves are able to photosynthesize more efficiently."

The result? A better yield and healthier plants. Yes, it might seem a little high maintenance of your garden to need this kind of in-depth care, but there's a reason why you shouldn't overcommit as a first-time or beginner vegetable gardener. Going the extra mile is what's going to help you actually end up with a flourishing outdoor display lush enough to let you make fresh homemade pico de gallo, all with ingredients straight from the soil outside your home.