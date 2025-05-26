No Garden Space? No Problem. These 16 Veggies Can Be Grown In A Pot

If you have a green thumb, your version of paradise may be an expansive garden covered in vegetable plants, vines, and sprouts. But the good news is that you can reap the physical, emotional, and — best of all — edible benefits of gardening even in a small space, all thanks to container gardening. This method of plant cultivation can be done indoors or outdoors and has a relatively low barrier to entry. Even if you only have a tiny balcony or backyard to work with, you can take a trip to your local gardening store, load up on containers, and get to work building your dream garden — with a little know-how in your back pocket.

Not all plants are conducive to growing in containers (we're looking at you, watermelons). We've curated a list of some of the best (and tastiest) types of veggies you should try growing in pots, as well as what you need to know to ensure that they stay vibrant, productive, and well cared for all season long.