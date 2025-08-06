You'll Probably Regret Planting These 10 Fruits And Vegetables In Your Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's nothing like DIY-ing the ol' garden to bring out your inner creative. From using jar lids as plant labels to repurposing old bathtubs as vegetable planters, there are so many ways to have fun digging in the dirt. But not everything pays off, and nowhere is that truer than with the fruit and vegetable species you choose for your yard. Indeed, one of the best beginner vegetable tips is to know which species you'll regret planting in your garden.

"If you calculate the water, labor, space, and time costs of a garden, some crops are just not worth the effort at home," says Tammy Sons, founder and CEO of TN Nursery. "I love gardening, but I'm not going to sweat for crops that are a few cents per pound at the store, or that just don't perform well in my backyard. Gardening is supposed to be a joyful and rewarding experience, not another chore."

Lindsay Springer, director of plants, nutrition, and digital agriculture at Gardyn, agrees that many fruits and veggies can be more trouble than they're worth. "While I'd never discourage adventurous, tenacious, or passionate gardeners from taking on a challenge, some might not realize the intensity of care or needs for fruit tree or vine establishment that can take many years — and can be decimated by the wrong weather pattern," she says.

Add in space limitations, time constraints, financial considerations, and climate, and there are some real no-thank-yous on the list. Here are 10 of the most common, according to gardening experts.