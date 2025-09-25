10 Dollar Tree Finds That Will Help Organize Your Kitchen
Let's face it: The kitchen is one of the most highly trafficked parts of the home. High traffic means that there's going to be a mess left behind. Whether you're living alone or with a family, it's easy for your kitchen to spiral into a chaotic and disorganized mess. A disorganized kitchen can have a marked effect on your mental health. A jumbled drawer of pots and pans, dishes bulging from your cabinets, and a veritable avalanche of mismatched Tupperware is enough to drive anyone up the wall. Having a navigable kitchen is important. It helps with day-to-day stress and assists with reducing clean-up time.
You might worry that buying the tools to organize your kitchen will be cost-prohibitive. After all, any extraneous purchases can really hurt your wallet. You'll never realize how much a little plastic can cost until you're staring at the Home & Office section of a Walmart. Dollar Tree has your back. Not only does it offer a variety of helpful organizers, but it also offers them at extremely low prices. It's surprisingly difficult to find anything over $6 just casually on the shelf in Dollar Tree. Avoid the mark-ups and get your kitchen under control for cheap at Dollar Tree.
1. Peg boards
One of the biggest issues when it comes to organizing your kitchen is the delicate balance of drawer and counter space. You have to find a spot for everything, whether it be your tongs or a set of pots and pans. Inevitably, you'll believe you have everything where it belongs before turning around and seeing an entire counter you've forgotten about. Drawers won't close properly, cupboards won't stay shut, and every time you open them, an avalanche of kitchen supplies will come tumbling out. That's where the humble pegboard comes into play.
Peg boards are an affordable way to add more space to your kitchen. Dollar Tree sells them in two sizes so there should be something for you when you head inside. If you don't have the wall space for a peg board you can always choose to cut a larger board down to size or get a little more creative and adhere your board to the side of your fridge. Peg boards are a great place to hang practically anything from oven mitts, to measuring cups, to silicone air fryer liners. It is a great way to have everything you need ready to grab and go with the added benefit of seeing everything at once. No more guessing which drawer that whisk has gotten into!
2. Labels
It's very frustrating to have everything all nice and neat and organized in your kitchen in the morning and to return in the afternoon with the sauce spoon in the knife drawer and the pasta being stored next to your flour. Whether you live with others and need to keep a little order, or find yourself forgetting exactly how you'd organized the kitchen yourself, the best way to keep things in check is to get yourself some labels.
While some consider label makers a must-have for a seamlessly organized kitchen there is nothing wrong with popping into your local Dollar Tree and picking up a package or two of removable multi-purpose labels. If you want a more aesthetic look to your kitchen, Dollar Tree also stocks craft paper-styled labels and colorfully bordered labels as well. Any kind of kitchen you're hoping to present can be catered to by Dollar Tree.
3. Drawer organizers
Everyone has a junk drawer. It just seems natural for there to be a drawer in your house for all the extra stuff that is just fine and doesn't need to be thrown out, but isn't really for everyday use. From rubber bands to little flashlights, the junk drawer can be a daunting task to keep tidy. After all, you'll use the stuff inside eventually — you'll need to know where everything is. That's where a good drawer organizer comes into play. It's one of the 5 organizers to save your drawers from clutter, and it does its job well.
These pre-proportioned drawer organizers help split your drawer into distinct sections that allow for greater control and cleanliness. While you may still have your kitchen junk drawer, you can look into it and immediately tell where your spare batteries should go, and where you should put those loose rubber bands instead. It's quite a lot of fun to slot them into your drawer as well, like a personal game of Tetris. One of the best parts of these organizers is their versatility. If the new layout of the drawer isn't working for you initially, you can pop them out and start again. Easy peasy.
4. Napkin and paper towel holders
Congratulations, you've started your morning off on the wrong foot by spilling that oh so important cup of coffee. Now you're floundering around looking for a paper towel or a napkin to sop it all up before it becomes a bigger issue. But which drawer or cabinet did you leave the paper towels in this time? While that example may seem a little exaggerated, the point remains that having all your quick-clean products in one spot is a good idea and really helps cut down on kitchen clutter.
Having napkins for dinner and paper towels on hand in the kitchen is so helpful. It'll keep the messes low and prevent the hassle of having to go figure out where they are in the event of a spill. Keeping all your napkins in one of Dollar Tree's wire napkin holders not only makes it easy to have napkins both in the kitchen and on the dinner table, but can also be quickly converted into a budget-friendly wall organizer. Paper towel holders are also pretty versatile. You could stand it up on your kitchen counter to stand guard in case of a spill, or you can easily modify it to hang on the inside of a cabinet door. It's a quick and efficient way to ensure finding the spill savers does not become a chore.
5. Dish racks
A dish rack is absolutely a piece of the kitchen you don't think about buying until you don't have one on hand. After all, it's only used for helping your dishes dry, right? A little thing to make sure all your clean dishes aren't just getting dirty again before you slide them into the cupboard. It turns out dish racks of all varieties are pretty handy for a number of different reasons. All you have to do is apply a little imagination.
The wire dish racks that Dollar Tree has on offer are a great alternative storage for your dishes. Especially if you're looking for a convenient way to store dishes in a tiny kitchen. You don't just need to put them there for drying. Having a few dishes out not only frees up your cabinets and cupboards for other things, but it's a charming way to show off your plateware. If you don't want to use them for display purposes, then you can pop the dish rack into your spice cupboard for a quick DIY spice rack. However you use it, a dish rack is a must-have for your kitchen.
6. Dry good storage containers
Planning a meal with an ingredient you run out of is a common enough problem. You think that box of pasta is half-full, and it turns out that you're short about a half-cup of noodles. You didn't realize you were running low on flour and had wanted to make some delicious lemon shortbread cookies. It's frustrating to have to change plans on the fly — thankfully, there's an easier way to eyeball how much of these ingredients you actually have left.
Dry goods storage containers are a cheap and effective way to make sure you can plan out your meals with accuracy. Another upside is that these containers are a little more aesthetically pleasing than product packaging. It's a lot easier to find a place for a clear container of oats in an organized kitchen than it is to try and slot a round Quaker Oats tin somewhere where it will stand out like a sore thumb. If you don't have use for these containers for dry foods, they also make for excellent cookie jars or pet-treat holders.
7. Egg-holder shelf
One of the biggest consumers of shelf space is the egg carton. Eggs are an essential part of practically every kitchen, whether you get them fresh from the chicken or are purchasing them in the store. Storing them just takes up so much extra space you could be using for leftovers. Dollar Tree has a swift solution to that particular woe. An egg-holding shelf.
Eggs should be stored in the fridge unless you're confident they are so fresh from the chicken that they still have their bloom. An egg-holding shelf is a nifty little container that will not only keep all your eggs safe, but will also allow you more freedom of storage in your fridge. If you happen to have very fresh eggs, you can also use an egg-holding shelf on your counter. Yes, farm fresh eggs are safe to eat if they've been out on the counter. The shelf will help you keep track of how many eggs you have left, and cut down on the number of egg cartons you have to keep around. The clear and white plastic design from Dollar Tree is functional and goes well both on the counter and in the fridge.
8. Collapsible storage containers
As we enter Autumn, we're rapidly approaching the decoration-heavy season. Halloween, American Thanksgiving, and then all the winter Holidays. If you're aesthetically minded and have seasonal flatware and other thematic baubles in your kitchen, you understand the frustration of trying to store everything once the season is over. Collapsible storage bins are about to be your best friend. These collapsible bins are great for housing all your once-a-year decorations and seasonal plates. They also squish down into an easily storable square when not in active use.
One of the other benefits this Dollar Tree deal has to offer is stylish and fetching snack storage. If you like buying snacks well in advance but need a good spot in the pantry for them, you can unfold one of these bins and toss your chips inside until you're looking for something crunchy. If nothing else, they make a great place for temporary storage if you need to quickly clean up because unexpected guests have arrived. Just sweep your counter into these easy-to-grab storage bins and stow them in your kitchen until your guests make their exit. A simple but effective travelling junk drawer right at your fingertips!
9. Turn tables
If you're a real lover of flavor, you have a jam-packed spice cupboard and a fridge filled with condiments. The problem with having so many options at your fingertips is being able to keep all of the containers visible. It's such a hassle trying to find the thing of cumin seed you know you have in the back when you're craving a hearty white chicken and navy bean chili. If you're not careful, the quick rummage for a single container can become an absolute joke of a juggling act as everything decides to make a break for it.
A turntable is certainly not a tool we expected to use in our kitchen. A turntable, also known as a 'lazy susan', is a simple spinning plate that allows for easy access to all sides with a gentle rotation. Using it in your spice cupboard to get around the spice avalanche, or in your fridge for easy condiment selection, will just make your kitchen that much easier to live and work in. If you can't find your cumin seed now, you know it's just a quick turn away.
10. Cutlery tray
Everything in your kitchen is now organized. The cups, the bowls, the plates, the napkins. Everything. Save for one thing. Your cutlery. Sure, you may have a cutlery drawer that you've cobbled together, but if you're honest with yourself, having all your butter knives in the same slot as your kitchen knives is getting on your nerves, right? That's why you should spring for a cutlery tray. While a cutlery tray may seem like something you could easily assemble on your own, this storage essential has persisted for a reason. Trying to figure out how to space everything properly on your own is a hassle. A pre-portioned tray helps smooth things along.
If you're perfectly happy with how your cutlery drawer looks already, more power to you. You can still benefit from picking one of these trays up from your local Dollar Tree. Its storage slots are designed to hold plates and dishes as well. If you're running low on counter space or simply need an easier way to ferry the plates to and from the kitchen, you can slot them in there and get going. The cutlery tray is versatile in its uses, despite its name, and it comes in a fetching black or white.