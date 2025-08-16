How To Turn A Dollar Tree Napkin Rack Into A Budget-Friendly Wall Organizer

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A Dollar Tree napkin rack — the kind you use on your dining table or kitchen counter to hold napkins — might appear to be a one-application item, but with a bit of creativity, you can transform it into a surprisingly useful (and inexpensive) storage solution. What's nice about this hack is that it uses adhesive hooks to mount the rack on to a wall or cabinet side, which gives you extra storage without taking up counter space.

You're going to start this hack by choosing a napkin rack from Dollar Tree that suits your preference. Typically, napkin racks have a sturdy wire frame that can hold heavier items like spatulas and tongs. Next, grab a set of adhesive hooks such as DDMY Hooks for Hanging on Amazon. Clean the surface where the hooks will go so they will stick better on the wall. After the spot you cleaned is dry, attach the hooks at the appropriate distance apart; this doesn't have to be exact, but aim to have one hook at each end of the napkin rack. Finish this quick DIY project by sliding the napkin rack, either vertically or horizontally, onto the hooks, and it's ready to use.

You can set up a couple of these around your kitchen, dedicating one for cooking utensils and another for cleaning equipment such as brushes and sponges. Just like other Dollar Tree hacks that give you extra counter space, this hack is a simple way to keep your kitchen organized, and there are several other things you can do with a DIY napkin rack wall organizer from Dollar Tree.