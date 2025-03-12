Label Makers Are A Must-Have For A Seamlessly Organized Kitchen

Between trying to get more storage space out of your freezer, alphabetizing the spice cabinet, and fishing month-old leftovers out of the back of the fridge, maintaining a tidy kitchen can sometimes feel like an impossible task. However, with a few small tweaks to how you organize things, decluttering the kitchen can become a lot easier. One simple way to upgrade your organization system is to invest in a label maker, like this handheld model from Amazon. It may seem superfluous, but a label maker can seriously change your kitchen for the better by helping you keep exact track of the inventory.

There are dozens of ways a label maker can improve your kitchen's organization. For example, everyone has searched through the refrigerator only to find a plastic container of mysterious food that has been there for some indeterminate amount of time. With a label maker, this scenario is a problem of the past. The next time you have some leftovers or a to-go box, label them with the current date so you know exactly how long your food has been in storage. This works for all sorts of perishable items — milk, yogurt, sauce; basically anything that has to be eaten within a time limit. By labeling your food with the expiration date or when it was opened, you have a better chance of eating it before it goes to waste.