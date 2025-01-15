Farm-Fresh Eggs Are Safe To Eat, But Here's What To Know First

Unlike supermarket eggs that have been washed and cleaned, fresh eggs are covered in a layer called the bloom. That's actually a good thing. It's why British people don't refrigerate their eggs; that outer cuticle keeps out bacteria. Unwashed farm-fresh eggs can last up to two weeks at room temperature then refrigerated for up to three months. That's a bit longer than washed store-bought eggs. Eggs only stay good for up to 45 days after washing — and since store-bought eggs have probably been traveling around the country on the way to the store for a couple of weeks by the time you buy them, who knows how old store-bought eggs are?

If you're raising the eggs, it's essential you collect them quickly once laid so they don't sit around in the coop or be exposed to bacteria and feces. Even with the bloom in place, contact with feces heightens the risk of potential illness for anyone handling or eating them. Discard any broken or cracked eggs. The smallest fractures can let in harmful bacteria that you definitely don't want to eat.

After collection, leave the protective bloom intact until you're ready to use them. Eggs with an intact bloom have a dull or dusty appearance. If the egg has feces or the contents of another broken egg on it, use a clean, dry towel to wipe it away gently. And if you find eggs laid in an unusual place and don't know how long they've been there, you can check whether an egg is old using the float test.