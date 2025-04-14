The Kitchen Organization Tool We Never Thought To Use In The Fridge (But It Makes So Much Sense)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even the most organized kitchen has its blind spots, and for a lot of us that's the fridge. While there are plenty of gadgets and equipment designed to tidy up drawers, cabinets, and countertops, when it comes time to put the groceries away, the refrigerator is frequently overlooked. But even though we tend to think of it as fixed space, a fridge is nothing more than a climate-controlled cabinet. In fact, it's even more important to organize this area of the kitchen because it holds the most perishable items, and when you can't find what you need, or things get shoved in the back and forgotten, you can waste a lot of food. Storing things haphazardly can destroy certain foods, and arranging everything so that you can see all your food is the simplest hack for preventing waste. If you find yourself digging around in the refrigerator all the time, or frustrated that you can never reach what you need without moving everything around, try using a lazy Susan.
Lazy Susans are a genius hack for organizing refrigerators because you can always see (and reach) what's on the shelves with a quick spin. No more vegetables dying of dehydration on the bottom shelf, or packs of chicken lingering past the expiration date. For just a few dollars, a refrigerator-safe spinner can corral anything from condiments to proteins, and there's absolutely no installation or assembly required.
Choose a model that fits your fridge
Lazy susans come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, so when you're shopping for a unit, always keep in mind what it is you're trying to organize. If bottles of condiments are an issue, look for models that have high sides like the Slow Slog Refrigerator Lazy Susan, Clear Turntable Organizer. This will keep bottles from tipping over when the turntable is rotating or when you're grabbing and replacing bottles.
Of course the inside of the refrigerator isn't round, so circular-shaped lazy Susans will always leave a bit of unused area around them. Square-shaped models, however, really maximize the space. The LAMU Lazy Susan Organizer Turntable has a design that allows you to pull out one side or the other, or rotate the turntable completely. The only drawback is that it doesn't have tall sides to keep things in place. If containment is an issue, go for the FIRINER Lazy Susan Turntable Organizer for Fridge, which has a decent-sized lip around the edges to keep items in place.
Whatever model you choose, always make sure to do your homework with a measuring tape inside your refrigerator to make sure the unit will actually fit. The best lazy Susan for your fridge is the one that actually works, and if it's sold as a two pack, consider it a bonus because you can use the second one to organize a kitchen cabinet.