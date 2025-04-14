The Kitchen Organization Tool We Never Thought To Use In The Fridge (But It Makes So Much Sense)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even the most organized kitchen has its blind spots, and for a lot of us that's the fridge. While there are plenty of gadgets and equipment designed to tidy up drawers, cabinets, and countertops, when it comes time to put the groceries away, the refrigerator is frequently overlooked. But even though we tend to think of it as fixed space, a fridge is nothing more than a climate-controlled cabinet. In fact, it's even more important to organize this area of the kitchen because it holds the most perishable items, and when you can't find what you need, or things get shoved in the back and forgotten, you can waste a lot of food. Storing things haphazardly can destroy certain foods, and arranging everything so that you can see all your food is the simplest hack for preventing waste. If you find yourself digging around in the refrigerator all the time, or frustrated that you can never reach what you need without moving everything around, try using a lazy Susan.

Lazy Susans are a genius hack for organizing refrigerators because you can always see (and reach) what's on the shelves with a quick spin. No more vegetables dying of dehydration on the bottom shelf, or packs of chicken lingering past the expiration date. For just a few dollars, a refrigerator-safe spinner can corral anything from condiments to proteins, and there's absolutely no installation or assembly required.