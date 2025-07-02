Make Croutons With This Popular Bread To Add A Tangy Twist To Soups And Salads

Croutons rank right up there with ice cubes and simple syrup on the list of items that you should probably just make at home. It is simply too easy to freeze a water-filled tray, simmer sugar and water, or bake some stale bread for you to even think about paying a markup for someone else to do it for you. But that doesn't mean that you must suffer the same, boring, old croutons every single time a baguette's about to go bad. Dedicated sourdough croutons, instead, make the simple carbolicious garnish just a little zestier.

Whether you're making a loaf of sourdough from your very own starter at home or simply picking some bread up at the supermarket, it's a super versatile variety to have on hand. Sourdough's signature flavor makes sandwiches tastier without tons of extra ingredients, but it's also hearty enough to maintain its integrity if you do want to pile 'em on. And those same qualities make sourdough particularly suitable for the crouton treatment.