Make Croutons With This Popular Bread To Add A Tangy Twist To Soups And Salads
Croutons rank right up there with ice cubes and simple syrup on the list of items that you should probably just make at home. It is simply too easy to freeze a water-filled tray, simmer sugar and water, or bake some stale bread for you to even think about paying a markup for someone else to do it for you. But that doesn't mean that you must suffer the same, boring, old croutons every single time a baguette's about to go bad. Dedicated sourdough croutons, instead, make the simple carbolicious garnish just a little zestier.
Whether you're making a loaf of sourdough from your very own starter at home or simply picking some bread up at the supermarket, it's a super versatile variety to have on hand. Sourdough's signature flavor makes sandwiches tastier without tons of extra ingredients, but it's also hearty enough to maintain its integrity if you do want to pile 'em on. And those same qualities make sourdough particularly suitable for the crouton treatment.
Making sourdough croutons at home
You can make sourdough croutons the same way you would any other type of crouton: slice the bread into small bites, toss it in melted butter, salt, and bake at around 350 degrees Fahrenheit until what was once destined for the bin has been transformed into the soup and salad enhancement of your lunch desires. But you can also season your sourdough croutons even further, particularly if you know what you're going to use them for later.
If your croutons are headed for a nice, creamy bowl of tomato soup, a little Italian seasoning or even just a few shakes of dried oregano would provide an herbaceous pop. If they're headed for a fancier bowl of something like French onion, herbs de provence or a bit of garlic powder are tasty toppings. Mustard powder makes sense for something like a Caesar crouton, as the salad's titular dressing typically includes a version of the botanical. And a few cracks of black pepper mingle nicely in a Cobb. Just season your sourdough before baking to get croutons with lots more bite and little more effort than the flick of a wrist.