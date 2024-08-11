16 Clever Ways To Use Stale Bread

It's happened to the best of us – you reach for a piece of that delicious, crusty baguette you bought yesterday or a loaf of sliced bread, and you realize it's gone stale. Stale bread may still be fairly moist, but it doesn't taste as soft and flavorful as it once did. Eventually, it will become too hard to eat without some serious effort, especially if it's a variety like traditional baguette. Bread might seem useless without its flavor and fresh texture, but that's not the case. You should never eat bread if it's moldy, but if it's stale, it's still salvageable – it can even be used to make some delicious dishes.

Advertisement

Stale bread has been a problem – with, often, a tasty solution – for ages. This is especially true in cultures where bread is frequently part of a meal. You'll find lots of recipes using stale bread in French and Italian cuisine, for instance. Believe it or not, though, stale bread can do even more than help you create a delectable main course or appetizer. Not only can you make some yummy desserts with stale bread, but it can also help you with household tasks, like picking up glass and removing smudges from your walls. As the main cook in my Paris-based Franco-Italian-American household where leftover bread is a fact of life, here are some of my favorite ways to use stale bread.