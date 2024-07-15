Dressing Vs Stuffing: The Differences You Need To Know

If you're roasting up a turkey (or possibly chicken, too), there's a good chance you're going to also grab some bread, herbs, and more to whip up some stuffing — or potentially some dressing. And while these two sides are fairly similar, especially when it comes to ingredients, there's a key difference when it comes to the cooking method.

For both dishes, you'll usually assemble some combination of herbs, vegetables, and a starch (often, but not always, bread). The most important difference is what you do with this mixture: For stuffing, you'll stuff it into the cavity of the turkey or chicken and it'll cook there, soaking in juices. Meanwhile, dressing involves cooking those ingredients in their own baking dish, separate from the bird.

But pay attention, as there can be some linguistic ambiguity here. Some people may occasionally use the term "dressing" interchangeably with "stuffing." In this case, both terms refer to bready filling that's stuffed inside the bird. This came about in the 1800s when, according to common theory around the word change, overly polite society probably found the word "stuffing" to be a little too graphic for their liking. This more confusing usage seems to have faded, with a general (but not unanimous) agreement that "dressing" refers to this filling being cooked outside of the bird. However, you will likely still encounter this language switch in the South.

