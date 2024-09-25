The Best Bread To Use For Breadcrumbs Is Also The Most Basic

There are some pantry staples that it'd be hard to live without and breadcrumbs are high on the list. They're one of the most essential ingredients to seriously upgrade your mac and cheese and you can't satisfy a craving for chicken parm, crispy air fryer meatballs, or schnitzel without them. And while you can easily pick up a canister at the store, a from-scratch version is simple to whip up in a food processor, with an immersion blender, or even in a zip-top bag with a rolling pin.

Advertisement

Making homemade breadcrumbs also gives you an edge over store-bought for a couple of reasons. For one thing, it optimizes your grocery investment by avoiding food that might be otherwise wasted. In fact, of the many clever ways to use stale bread, this might be the most useful. Most importantly on the flavor front, though, it means you can personalize your breadcrumbs for your specific culinary needs.

Having pre-seasoned breadcrumbs may seem like a shortcut, but given the versatility of this ingredient, you're actually locking yourself into a particular flavor profile that might not pair with all your applications. Instead, it's best to opt for a basic option like neutral-flavored white bread.

Advertisement