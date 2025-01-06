Why Is Gazpacho Soup Served Cold?

Gazpacho soup is bursting with refreshing, bright, sweet and zesty vegetable flavor. While hot soup warms you up on a cold day, this Spanish soup is served cold to help cool you down in the summer, or any time you crave a light, garden-fresh meal or appetizer. The chilly temperature of the uncooked soup is a reflection of its origins, Andalusia — the hot, dry southernmost region of Spain. Gazpacho is nourishing, fresh, and perfect for slurping during scorching Andalusian summers.

Despite what it might look like, gazpacho is not just cold tomato soup. While recipes can differ, traditional gazpacho is made from a blend of fresh tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, garlic, bell peppers, vinegar, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Also, pieces of stale or day-old bread have historically been added to the soup to help thicken it. The word "gazpacho" is actually derived from the Arabic word for "soaked bread". The bread makes the soup hearty and filling without adding any strong flavor that will dampen the fresh veggie taste.

Typical garnishes for this cold soup include croutons, chopped veggies and/or fruit, and pieces of egg. However, toppings and ingredients vary regionally, for example, gazpacho made in the Málaga province of Andalusia often includes almonds and grapes. Impress your friends and family and follow a few helpful tips to make your own tasty, smooth, garden-fresh soup at home.