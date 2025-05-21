Traditional Gazpacho Vs White Gazpacho: What Makes These Cold Soups Different

Spain has gifted the world some pretty incredible dishes, such as paella, tortilla Española, and pulpo Gallego, to name a few. It has also given us gazpacho, a delicate soup that highlights the vibrant colors and flavors of fresh ingredients that are found throughout Spanish cuisine. But gazpacho doesn't come in a singular style, or color, for that matter. There are several, actually, starting with the traditional gazpacho that features a brilliant red hue, followed by a gamut of variations such as green gazpacho and seafood gazpacho.

One popular option is white gazpacho. It's equally as elegant, refreshing, and delicious as traditional gazpacho, but the differences between the two make them very distinct soups, much like Manhattan clam chowder and New England clam chowder are two very different versions of the same dish. Both traditional and white gazpacho are meant to be served chilled, and both use enough fresh ingredients, such as vegetables and nuts, to make them border on the realm of a satisfying salad. In other words, both are light, refreshing, and perfect for a warm day. Although you've likely tried traditional gazpacho, you may not have tried white gazpacho, so let's explore the differences between the two.