Frankfurters and wieners arrived in the U.S. with German immigrants, but it was here that they were tucked into buns and transformed into the hot dog we recognize today. In the late 1800s, vendors sold hot dogs from pushcarts and stands along the East Coast, and pretty soon they were popping up at ballparks and fairs. By the 20th century, regional hot dogs styles had emerged across the U.S., like the Chicago dog and the Coney Island dog. And just as hot dogs evolved across the U.S., they've also been reinvented abroad.

Hot dogs are just as beloved around the globe as they are in America, though you might find them topped with everything from chimichurri to mashed potatoes. Many countries put their own spin on the handheld snack, adding ingredients that appeal to local palates and even switching up the cooking style and presentation. If you're looking for delicious new ways to season your hot dogs or are just curious about how people in other places enjoy this classic comfort food, these are 17 unique hot dogs you can find around the world.