18 Unique Foods To Try When You Visit Iceland

Iceland is a cold country. A bleak, dark, wintry land forged from fire and ice and some seriously alarming mythology. While its name may be a bit of a misnomer (possibly a trick of the Vikings to make others think it was uninhabitable), Iceland is nevertheless really frigid much of the year. So obviously, my family hopped on a plane to visit in December.

We were warned about many things. The Northern Lights are fickle! (We did not see them). The weather can be real bad! (My daughter was knocked down by the wind ... while wearing ice cleats). The buses in Reykjavik run late! But overall, it was a magical experience, which extended to the food. Iceland has a reputation for exporting delicious seafood. For example, the Masago that goes on sushi) and smart choices, such as banning McDonald's.

As a disclaimer, I invite you to notice that the title of this post is *unique* foods to try, not *delicious* ones. Now, some of them were, but others are guaranteed not to make your next charcuterie board, and that's okay ... they're still worth trying if you ever find yourself visiting this island country. On a final note, please don't ask me how to pronounce any of these. That's between you and the Icelanders.