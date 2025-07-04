Do You Have Enough Mayo In Your Fridge For This Massive Chilean Hot Dog?

With their accessible pricing and endless potential for customization, it's no surprise that hot dogs are popular worldwide. Just the United States alone is home to a sea of distinctly American hot dog styles, with renditions often associated with nearly every major city. And delicious riffs on this cured-meat-based sandwich only keep coming in Latin America, with various recipes spanning from Argentina all the way to Mexico.

Stop off in Chile, and you'll get an especially loaded version called the completo. All atop a classic wiener link, an arrangement of ingredients appears, including sauerkraut, diced tomatoes, pickled peppers, ketchup, mustard, eggs, fries, and more. Yet most essential to the dish is the exterior layer: a smear of guacamole, and even more crucially, mayo. As much as half a cup of the condiment secures the dog, forming a glue-like paste that spreads along the entire bun.

You're likely wondering how all this fits: Hot dog styles come with a best-suited bun, and the completo is no exception. To accommodate all the toppings, the bread is a larger 8 inches in size, and comes with a more rigid structure. The exterior becomes crunchier, while the inside remains extra-bready, thereby resisting moisture damage. So, with this hot dog, you can liberally lather on all the mayo from your fridge — the construction's built for it.