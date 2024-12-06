5 Delicious Ways To Season Your Hot Dogs (And Why You Should)
Whether you're at a ball game, a cookout, or just making dinner at home, hot dogs remain one of the most iconic foods around. The combination of a plain bun and everything that goes into a hot dog is a simple pleasure, but like all classic dishes, there is plenty of room for innovation. Traditional toppings like ketchup, mustard, and relish all do a great job of adding flavor, but there's another way to level up your hot dog game — by seasoning the hot dog itself. This way, you can make the hot dog tastier from the inside out.
Seasoning the hot dog meat before you toss it on the grill is a quick way to give it a personalized twist that you can't achieve with toppings alone. Applying different spice blends or rubs allows you to transform the taste entirely by adding complexity, heat, sweetness, or even a bit of tang. This can be great if you're cooking for a crowd and want to supply a range of options, or if you're just trying to find your perfect hot dog recipe. Keep in mind that if you're pre-seasoning your dogs, you won't be able to cook them via boiling or any other method that involves water since it will wash all the spices away.
Garlic and herb rub
A garlic and herb rub is an easy way to infuse hot dogs with a robust, savory flavor. Mix a blend of garlic powder, dried parsley, oregano, and a little salt, then rub it onto the surface of each hot dog before grilling or frying. This mix gives the hot dog a more complex, earthy flavor. The combination of garlic and herbs works particularly well if you're grilling the hot dogs, as the smoky char enhances the seasonings. To perfect the final product, check out our tips on the the best way to cook a hot dog.
This method is also great for boosting flavor without making the hot dog spicy. If you're cooking for a crowd and want to stay on the mild side, a garlic and herb rub is a safe bet that adds depth without overwhelming any picky eaters. Plus, the herbs add a nice visual touch, giving the wieners a bit of color that hints at the added flavor.
Cajun spice blend
For those who like their hot dogs with a bit of a kick, a Cajun spice blend is a unique way to add some heat. To make this blend, mix paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper, then dust the hot dogs generously before cooking. The paprika and cayenne bring an earthy spiciness that enhances the hot dog's savory notes while the garlic and onion powders round out the flavors, creating a bold, layered taste. This blend gives each bite a punch without being overwhelming.
Cajun-spiced hot dogs are also perfect for the grill, as the high heat enhances the smoky elements of the spices. These hot dogs pair well with simple toppings like pickled onions or coleslaw, which balance out the spice and create a nice crunch. If you want to give your hot dogs a bit of a Southern-inspired twist, Cajun seasoning is a great way to do it, providing a memorable flavor that will be a hit for those who can handle their heat.
Sweet and smoky barbecue
If you're in the mood for a mix of sweet and savory, a sugary and smoky barbecue rub is a fantastic way to elevate your hot dogs. Combine brown sugar, smoked paprika, garlic powder, ground pepper, and a dash of salt, then roll each hot dog in this blend before cooking. The brown sugar will caramelize slightly on the grill, giving the hot dog a sweet crust that contrasts well with the soft hot dog and bun. To take your wieners even further, consider trying the game-changing spiral cut.
This dry rub works particularly well for those who love barbecue but want to skip the mess of sauce since the rub sticks well to the hot dog while creating a nice glaze as it cooks. Serve these with a few pickle slices or a touch of coleslaw for a full cookout experience. If you want to recreate the full-flavored result of a cookout with a fraction of the prep time, go for a barbecue dog.
Lemon pepper seasoning
Lemon pepper seasoning is a bright, tangy way to add a refreshing twist to your hot dogs. The blend of dried lemon zest and cracked black pepper gives the hot dogs a citrusy zing that cuts through their richness. To apply, sprinkle the lemon pepper mix (either store-bought or homemade) evenly over the hot dogs and make sure to roll them around to coat thoroughly. The acidity from the lemon zest will balance the savory meat, while the cracked black pepper adds the slightest bit of fire.
This seasoning is particularly appealing during the summer months when lighter, fresher flavors are most desired. Add a bit of mayo to lend some creaminess and cut through the acidity, or sprinkle on some freshly dressed summer salad greens for a refreshing crunch. The tangy and slightly spicy notes also work well with classic picnic sides like potato chips or a light pasta salad. Lemon pepper is a favorite seasoning for a reason; it makes sense to add some to hot dogs.
Curry powder
For another fun take, curry powder can add a warm, aromatic flavor to your hot dogs. Curry powder typically includes a mix of turmeric, cumin, coriander, and other spices, which creates complex, layered flavor that's both savory and slightly sweet. To season, sprinkle the curry powder evenly over the hot dogs and let them sit for a few minutes before cooking, allowing the flavors to adhere the meat.
Curry-seasoned hot dogs are perfect for adventurous eaters who want something different from the standard options. Pair these hot dogs with a light topping of mango chutney or a bit of Greek yogurt mixed with chopped cilantro to bring out the curry flavors even more. The sweetness of the chutney or the creaminess of the yogurt balances the spices, leading to an elevated, perfectly balanced bite. You can also channel Germany's famed currywurst by making a flavored ketchup with the spice blend. No matter what seasoning you go for, taking a few extra minutes to upgrade your hot dogs before cooking is sure to lead to a unique and worthwhile meal.