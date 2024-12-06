5 Delicious Ways To Season Your Hot Dogs (And Why You Should)

Whether you're at a ball game, a cookout, or just making dinner at home, hot dogs remain one of the most iconic foods around. The combination of a plain bun and everything that goes into a hot dog is a simple pleasure, but like all classic dishes, there is plenty of room for innovation. Traditional toppings like ketchup, mustard, and relish all do a great job of adding flavor, but there's another way to level up your hot dog game — by seasoning the hot dog itself. This way, you can make the hot dog tastier from the inside out.

Seasoning the hot dog meat before you toss it on the grill is a quick way to give it a personalized twist that you can't achieve with toppings alone. Applying different spice blends or rubs allows you to transform the taste entirely by adding complexity, heat, sweetness, or even a bit of tang. This can be great if you're cooking for a crowd and want to supply a range of options, or if you're just trying to find your perfect hot dog recipe. Keep in mind that if you're pre-seasoning your dogs, you won't be able to cook them via boiling or any other method that involves water since it will wash all the spices away.