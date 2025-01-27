15 Canadian Dishes You Should Try At Least Once

Canada may be known for its beautiful landscapes and friendly people, but its food deserves just as much attention. Sure, you'll find hamburgers, pizza, and steaks just like you would in plenty of other places. However, there are many unique Canadian dishes that you'd be hard pressed to find anywhere else. Many are rooted in tradition and showcase local ingredients, while others are modern creations that have been influenced by diverse cultures. Plus, there are a few foods you may be familiar with, but surprised to learn originated in Canada.

As a Canadian living abroad, I often find myself making a running list of foods that I miss and can't wait to eat whenever I visit home. The list includes nationwide favorites like poutine, Bloody Caesars, and butter tarts, as well as regional dishes like Halifax donairs and Montreal smoked meat. One of the great things about Canadian cuisine is that it's incredibly varied thanks to our multicultural population and expansive geography. That means that no matter where you go in the country, there's something different and delicious to try. If you're planning a trip to Canada or just curious about the food scene, these 15 Canadian dishes are a great place to start.