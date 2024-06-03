How Korea Perfected The Corn Dog

For many Americans, corn dogs live in same category as other foodstuffs like hot dogs or chicken nuggets. They're simple, cheap indulgences peddled at sporting events and amusement parks. While this sentiment still holds up in some areas, corn dogs don't have this reputation everywhere, especially not in Korea.

The corn dog has long carved out a special name for itself in Korean street food culture. First gaining popularity throughout the 1980s, and slowly gaining traction ever since, it's a street vendor staple. As Korean corn dog chains such as the famous Myungrang Hot Dog slowly started opening their doors over the last decade, love for the food slowly started to spread outside of Korea and explode in popularity everywhere.

Today, Korean corn dogs are a hot commodity around the globe thanks to their extreme customizability and signature unique interplay of sweet and savory flavors. While the corn dog many Westerners know is pretty mundane, often nothing more than a sausage on a stick, Korea has really perfected the corn dog, and they're often full of surprising flavor.

