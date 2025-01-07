The Country With A Surprising Appetite For Hot Dogs
Lots of places come to mind when you think of a plump, juicy hot dog. Maybe you automatically think of a Chicago dog, full of onions, tomatoes, pickles, peppers, sauerkraut, all atop a poppy seed bun. Or, perhaps, the New York-style hot dog is top of mind with its unique onion relish and brown mustard. Don't forget, there's always the hefty, gut-busting chili dog with mysterious origins — and even those iconic Kirkland Signature Costco hot dogs. In general, hot dogs are synonymous with American culture, and they're served at baseball games, barbecues, and state fairs. So, when you think of hot dogs, you're probably not thinking ... Scandinavia. But surprisingly, Norway has its own, mega-popular hot dog that's an integral part of its food culture.
Known as pølse, or pølse med brød, which translates to "sausage with bread," this Norwegian take on American-style hot dogs features an incredibly simple, yet delicious concoction. The two most popular kinds are wienerpølse and grillpølse. They might look familiar as they're bright red, thin franks in a sausage casing, but wienerpølse are usually made from pork and have a very mild flavor because there's little seasoning, while grillpølse are a bit larger with more flavor from pork and beef. Typically, pølse is seasoned with spices like nutmeg and cardamom, giving it a slightly sweet taste. It is traditionally served on a simple, potato-based flatbread, and toppings can range from classic onions and relish, to bacon, grated cheese, mashed potatoes, and even shrimp salad.
The Norwegian hot dog has American influence
The Norwegian hot dog trend is actually, in part, thanks to American culture. Although sausages have been enjoyed in Scandinavia for centuries, it wasn't until the 1950s that pølse became a staple. Post World War II was a rebuilding period for Europe, and in that time, American goods and values were beginning to heavily influence the culture. Everything from fast food chains to music and clothes — and of course, hot dogs — was increasing in popularity. Stands that solely sold the dogs, known as pølsevogns, became ubiquitous and the treat remains the (unofficial) national snack of Norway.
Today, more than half of all Norwegians enjoy pølse at least once a month, and more than 20 million pølse are consumed every year in May around Norway's Constitution Day. Good pølse isn't hard to find — similar to America, they're served in train stations, airports, convenience stores, and sporting events. Although the traditional pølsevogn stands aren't as common as they once were, it's a must-try if you're in Norway or greater Scandinavia. As far as tasting this dish in the States, it won't be as easy to source unless you find a Norwegian or Danish restaurant or watering hole. If you ever find yourself in Solvang, California, otherwise known as "Little Denmark," you can get a taste of Scandinavia — and more specifically, different varieties of pølse at the Copenhagen Sausage Garden.