The Country With A Surprising Appetite For Hot Dogs

Lots of places come to mind when you think of a plump, juicy hot dog. Maybe you automatically think of a Chicago dog, full of onions, tomatoes, pickles, peppers, sauerkraut, all atop a poppy seed bun. Or, perhaps, the New York-style hot dog is top of mind with its unique onion relish and brown mustard. Don't forget, there's always the hefty, gut-busting chili dog with mysterious origins — and even those iconic Kirkland Signature Costco hot dogs. In general, hot dogs are synonymous with American culture, and they're served at baseball games, barbecues, and state fairs. So, when you think of hot dogs, you're probably not thinking ... Scandinavia. But surprisingly, Norway has its own, mega-popular hot dog that's an integral part of its food culture.

Known as pølse, or pølse med brød, which translates to "sausage with bread," this Norwegian take on American-style hot dogs features an incredibly simple, yet delicious concoction. The two most popular kinds are wienerpølse and grillpølse. They might look familiar as they're bright red, thin franks in a sausage casing, but wienerpølse are usually made from pork and have a very mild flavor because there's little seasoning, while grillpølse are a bit larger with more flavor from pork and beef. Typically, pølse is seasoned with spices like nutmeg and cardamom, giving it a slightly sweet taste. It is traditionally served on a simple, potato-based flatbread, and toppings can range from classic onions and relish, to bacon, grated cheese, mashed potatoes, and even shrimp salad.