Arrabbiata Sauce Is The Base For A Ridiculously Easy 3-Ingredient Meal

It's not always necessary to pile up dishes and spend hours in the kitchen — sometimes the tastiest dishes come together fuss-free. And with its direct yet flavorful nature, Italian is an especially handy cuisine to reach for inspiration. Chefs advocate for sauces like marinara due to its easy-to-make yet delicious payoff. Boil some pasta, add a few flourishes, and you have yourself a delicious meal.

And if you're keen for a version with more of a kick, then reach for an arrabbiata sauce. The inclusion of chili flakes alongside the classic combo of tomatoes, garlic, and herbs lend a nice punch come dinnertime. To mellow out such a bold palate, throw in a ball of fresh burrata. Layered over boiled pasta, and it all comes together into a ridiculously easy three-ingredient meal. To keep it fuss-free, grab a jarred arrabbiata sauce at the store; the entire meal comes together in the same duration that pasta boils.