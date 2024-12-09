Arrabbiata Sauce Is The Base For A Ridiculously Easy 3-Ingredient Meal
It's not always necessary to pile up dishes and spend hours in the kitchen — sometimes the tastiest dishes come together fuss-free. And with its direct yet flavorful nature, Italian is an especially handy cuisine to reach for inspiration. Chefs advocate for sauces like marinara due to its easy-to-make yet delicious payoff. Boil some pasta, add a few flourishes, and you have yourself a delicious meal.
And if you're keen for a version with more of a kick, then reach for an arrabbiata sauce. The inclusion of chili flakes alongside the classic combo of tomatoes, garlic, and herbs lend a nice punch come dinnertime. To mellow out such a bold palate, throw in a ball of fresh burrata. Layered over boiled pasta, and it all comes together into a ridiculously easy three-ingredient meal. To keep it fuss-free, grab a jarred arrabbiata sauce at the store; the entire meal comes together in the same duration that pasta boils.
Combine burrata with arrabbiata sauce over pasta for a convenient meal
The magical pairing delights on its own, but you can throw on a few extra ingredients to enhance the pasta even further. Just like how you can always upgrade store-bought tomato sauce, a few extra ingredients can lend a mouthwatering pop. Chopped herbs like basil and parsley are always a welcomed addition for some vibrancy. And for an extra salty, creamy touch, you can add grated Parmesan.
There's additional nuance to the employed pasta type, too. Rigatoni is a common favorite — sauce adheres well to the shape, which also makes it one of the best types of pasta to pair with cream sauce. Although to add a dash of fun to the experience, go for a wheel-shaped rotelle instead. The possibilities are easy to consider in the midst of a grocery run. If you're comfortable with the flavor in an all-purpose tomato sauce, it'll work on a pasta dish, too.