Top Your Next Burger With This Luxurious, Creamy Cheese To Take It To The Next Level

Even though Anthony Bourdain was a cheeseburger purist who believed you should be able to eat a burger with only one hand, sometimes you just want a burger piled high with unique toppings that will leave your face and hands a total mess. And when that craving calls, you shouldn't ignore it. You can build the cheeseburger of your dreams with goat cheese and a variety of other toppings. If you're a fan of a savory and sweet pairing, try spreading some fig jam or honey onto your bun and piling caramelized onions onto your beef patty. Then add some arugula for peppery freshness that will balance out the sweetness of the jam and onions and the richness of the meat and goat cheese. The tangy, slightly acidic flavor profile of the goat cheese will be enhanced by the sweetness of the other ingredients, making for a flavorful bite.

If you don't have a sweet tooth, instead try adding some roasted red peppers. Their sweetness is subtle and they bring a nice smokiness that pairs well with the earthy notes of the goat cheese. Add a couple of strips of bacon for some crispiness (use glazed bacon if you do like sweetness). You could even add a portobello mushroom for a hearty, umami-heavy burger that brings out the earthy undertones of the goat cheese. Goat cheese even works well on non-beef burgers. Try it on a turkey, lamb, or even vegetarian burger. Using goat cheese instead of a more classic option may seem like an odd yet simple swap, but it makes a huge difference in taste and elegance.