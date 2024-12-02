Top Your Next Burger With This Luxurious, Creamy Cheese To Take It To The Next Level
When you're making a cheeseburger, goat cheese probably isn't on the top of your list of cheese types to melt over your burger patty, but we're here to tell you why it should be. Goat cheese, aka chèvre, has a distinctive tangy flavor and becomes luxuriously creamy and spreadable when it melts. That signature tartness of the goat cheese pairs perfectly with the umami of seasoned ground beef, and it takes your burger from boring to bold and seemingly gourmet.
If you sit out a log of goat cheese to soften at room temperature (bonus points for letting it marinate in olive oil and other seasonings), it will be easy enough to spread over a toasted bun when you're ready to assemble your burger. Then it will become delightfully meltier once it's squeezed in between a bun and a hot beef patty fresh off the grill (or even out of the oven). While you can't go wrong with a classic burger made with cheddar or American cheese, there's nothing wrong with wanting to mix it up and get creative with your ingredients — and a burger is the perfect vessel to do so.
The topping combinations are vast
Even though Anthony Bourdain was a cheeseburger purist who believed you should be able to eat a burger with only one hand, sometimes you just want a burger piled high with unique toppings that will leave your face and hands a total mess. And when that craving calls, you shouldn't ignore it. You can build the cheeseburger of your dreams with goat cheese and a variety of other toppings. If you're a fan of a savory and sweet pairing, try spreading some fig jam or honey onto your bun and piling caramelized onions onto your beef patty. Then add some arugula for peppery freshness that will balance out the sweetness of the jam and onions and the richness of the meat and goat cheese. The tangy, slightly acidic flavor profile of the goat cheese will be enhanced by the sweetness of the other ingredients, making for a flavorful bite.
If you don't have a sweet tooth, instead try adding some roasted red peppers. Their sweetness is subtle and they bring a nice smokiness that pairs well with the earthy notes of the goat cheese. Add a couple of strips of bacon for some crispiness (use glazed bacon if you do like sweetness). You could even add a portobello mushroom for a hearty, umami-heavy burger that brings out the earthy undertones of the goat cheese. Goat cheese even works well on non-beef burgers. Try it on a turkey, lamb, or even vegetarian burger. Using goat cheese instead of a more classic option may seem like an odd yet simple swap, but it makes a huge difference in taste and elegance.