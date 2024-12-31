Which Cheese Rinds Are Actually Edible?

If you've ever found yourself face-to-face with a beautiful charcuterie board and been stumped by rinds on any cheeses, you're not alone. Not all cheese rinds are meant to be eaten, but plenty are. Knowing the difference not only makes your cheese-eating experience more enjoyable, but also makes your friends think you're an expert cheesemonger at your next party.

There are a variety of edible cheese rinds, including bloomy, natural, and washed. There are even rinds flavored with seasonings such as herbs and spices, which are absolutely intended to be eaten. These and similar rinds bring a depth of flavor and texture to cheese that improves the whole experience of eating it. Others protect the cheese, such as the soft, white, bloomy rind found on cheeses such as Brie and Camembert.

Other cheese rinds are only technically edible – but you probably won't enjoy it. Waxy rinds, which seal the cheese while it ages to prevent moisture loss, should be peeled off and discarded before eating the cheese it protects. You can find waxy rinds on cheeses such as Gouda, Manchego, and Derby. Since they're sealed in food-safe wax, it won't hurt if you swallow a bite or two of rind. Other cheeses have a bandage-wrap rind, which uses a cloth wrap to keep moisture inside the cheese while letting it breathe. This helps the cheese age to perfection, giving it a deep flavor and a dense, crumbly texture.