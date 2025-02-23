The Classy Way To Turn Burrata Into A Handheld Appetizer

Martha Stewart, the queen of simple yet elegant recipes, has done it again. Her tomato burrata bites prove that fancy and convenient can go hand in hand. They're easy to prepare, visually stunning, and bursting with the fresh flavors of summer. Think of a caprese salad held gingerly between your fingertips. That's what we're talking about.

To make the burrata bites, you'll need Campari tomatoes, which are a little larger than cherry tomatoes, so they can better hold the cheese stuffing. But keep in mind that you should balance that need with the ease of popping the appetizer whole into your mouth. One way to balance these two needs is to find smaller Camparis or larger cherry tomatoes for the perfect-sized popper.

Next, trim the tops and bottoms of the tomatoes using a sharp knife and a conservative approach because you still want the tomatoes to have a solid bottom to contain the cheese. Trim the bottoms of the tomatoes so they can sit flat on your plate. Then, slice off about ¼ inch from the top of each tomato and scoop out the seeds and flesh. (Another tip: Save the tomato bits for another use.) Drain the juicy tomatoes upside down on a paper towel to minimize their moisture content. While the tomatoes drain, break open your burrata and separate the firm exterior from the creamy center. Chop the firm part into pieces small enough to line the bottom inside of the tomatoes. The creamy part can be cut or torn by hand into small pieces.

Now for the fun part: Start by stuffing each tomato with a small piece of firm burrata at the bottom (this is crucial so the tomato has a strong enough liquid-holding base), then spoon in the creamy center. The combination of creamy cheese, juicy tomato, and fresh basil bursts with summer flavors and is a feast for the eyes.