Give Pizza A Tangy Twist With A Creamy Cheese Swap

If you're a fan of pizza, chances are you are also quite fond of cheese. A layer of gooey, melty cheese that pulls when you lift a slice from the rest of the pie is one of the most satisfying things about pizza. While mozzarella is the most popular type used on pizzas and is the star of the margherita pizza (which is different from a regular cheese pie), many successful pizza-making experiments that use different cheeses have emerged as successful over the years. Parmesan, provolone, and even cheddar have all ended up on pizzas, but if you're looking for something unique yet equally delicious as the other varieties, try adding goat cheese as a topping.

Mozzarella has reigned supreme over the pizza world due to its meltability, a feature it owes to its high water content. Goat cheese, on the other hand, is not considered a good melting cheese. It softens when exposed to high heat, but still tends to retain its shape instead of melting into a smooth and gooey consistency. Like feta added to a sheet pan meal, tangy goat cheese baked on a pizza develops a creamy interior and a slightly caramelized exterior that pairs beautifully with a variety of other toppings. And if you can't bear the thought of pizza without perfectly melted mozzarella, you can still add a layer of it as your primary cheese, then simply sprinkle on goat cheese crumbles as a tasty addition.