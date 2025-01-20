The Best Way To Serve Brie Cheese Focuses On Texture

Who doesn't love Brie cheese; That soft and buttery deliciousness which 18th century Frenchmen proudly crowned as the "Queen of Cheeses"? And who could blame them? Because whether you decide to make creamy, decadent spaghetti with the help of Brie, or use Brie for game-changing garlic bread, there's really no way to go wrong with it. But perhaps one of the best things about this unique French delicacy is its ability to be enjoyed at room temp.

Hailing from northeastern France and named after the very district that produces it — where summers are short and temperatures in winter can plummet to 21 degrees Fahrenheit — Brie perfectly mirrors its place of origin. It is earthy, grassy, and boasts subtle notes of nuttiness. Dig a little deeper, and you might also detect a slight tanginess and some hints of mushroom in its rind. Typically made with cow or goat milk, Brie instantly melts in your mouth the moment it comes into contact with your taste buds.

Now, hazelnut and fig baked Brie is a delicious way to savor this cheese warm, and will most certainly leave you craving more. Still, many culinary experts out there would argue that Brie's true flavor is best experienced at room temperature. The reason for this lies in Brie's natural texture, which not only holds all the complex flavors, but also reveals its full-bodied richness.