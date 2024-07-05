The No-Fail Blender Method For Quick, Easy Hollandaise Sauce

Hollandaise is bright and creamy — it's a beautiful accompaniment for asparagus, eggs Benedict with holiday ham, or scallops — but it has a reputation for being difficult. One of the biggest problems with hollandaise is that its ingredients don't like to play nice: lemon juice and melted butter are basically water and oil. And the egg yolk, the ingredient that's supposed to bring everything together, has to be treated just right. If it's not, it'll leave your hollandaise (and your heart) broken. And don't get us started on the whisking. So much whisking.

What if we told you we had a solution that would work every time, and there was no whisking involved? No bain-marie? No crying over broken hollandaise? Enter the blender.

Using a blender makes a no-fail hollandaise because it mechanically creates a bomb-proof emulsion. It does what your whisking arm can only dream of, powerfully dispersing the butter's microscopic fat droplets into the liquid elements of the sauce's ingredients (it can whip up a quick whipped cream, too). The blades whip the lecithin of the egg yolk into shape, demanding it hold the fat and water molecules together.

Simply froth the egg yolks, water, salt, and lemon juice in the blender until pale and fluffy. Then, in a slow and even stream, add hot, melted butter. Blend until thick and creamy. Behold: You have a batch of hollandaise that came together with neither sweat nor tears.

