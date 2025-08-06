The Best 14 Cheeses To Buy When You're Shopping On A Budget
You don't have to spend big bucks to get big taste for your next charcuterie board or macaroni and cheese. When you're trying to be cost conscious, finding cheese that brings tasty flavor and texture is the difference between a ho hum dish and something that will have everyone wondering what culinary secrets you have up your sleeve.
Sticking with budget-friendly cheese is a charcuterie board idea that won't break the bank, but these options can be used on everything from sandwiches to casseroles. Some stores even carry different types, including block cheeses, sliced, and shredded, so you can put them to any culinary dream.
Rather than spending a lot on a block of gourmet cheese, try one of the fan favorite cheeses on this list, instead. Many of the best affordable grocery stores can compete with the pricier spots when it comes to taste. So why not get the best value while you're at it? Prices may vary based on location.
1. Kerrygold Reserve Cheddar
For a super sharp cheese, look for Kerrygold. It's made with milk from grass-fed cows and has a rich and creamy taste. The Kerrygold Reserved cheddar has a sharp flavor thanks to the two-year aging process. It's versatile and can be used for snacking or cooking.
This cheese is pretty hard, but still slices cleanly. It also melts evenly for grilled cheese and burgers, thankfully. This cheese is imported from Ireland, but because Kerrygold has a strong presence on the grocery store shelves, it's easy to find.
You can pick up a 7-ounce block for less than $6. Going with a block lets you customize the cheese for your recipe, whether it's putting larger pieces on a sandwich or thin shavings over the top of your favorite salad. Once you're hooked, you may want to go with the bulk-sized Costco block, which is less than $8 per pound.
2. Trader Joe's Marinated Fresh Mozzarella Cheese
You can build the ultimate charcuterie board at Trader Joe's, so there are plenty of options on this list from the budget-friendly retailer. I recommend starting with the marinated mozzarella, which took the top spot on our own list of best Trader Joe's cheeses.
The fresh mozzarella pearls are soaked in oil and packed with tons of Italian seasoning. This is an ideal snacking cheese because they already come in bite-sized pieces. If you want to dress them up a little more, you can skewer the cheese with tomatoes and basil for a quick-to-assemble appetizer. You can also use the extra marinade for other dishes once you're done with the cheese.
For mozzarella pearls that are good for cooking, go with the standard version from Trader Joe's, which are around $4.50 for 8 ounces. Both are great options for those who want a creamy snacking cheese with a boost of Italian flavor.
3. Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
If you're getting bored with cheddar cheese, the Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar is unlike anything else you”ll find. Not only is this a personal favorite, but it gets a lot of attention from avid Trader Joe's shoppers. The taste has an unexpected sharp finish and it lives up to its name for the flavor and texture.
What sets this cheddar apart from others is its salt crystallization that lends a unique texture. It starts off creamy but then gets extra sharp. You can also shred the cheese to put it on top of your other dishes or eat it on its own. This one is so popular that Trader Joe's came up with an entire lineup for unexpected cheddar products, including a cheese spread, cheese and turkey egg bites, and chicken sausage. But for the most versatile option, stick with the block cheese, which only costs $4 for 7 ounces.
4. Emporium Select Honey Goat Cheese
There's just enough sweetness to give a little extra flavor to this goat cheese log, but the distinct goat cheese flavor still shines through. It's tangy and crumbly, perfect for topping a salad. The goat cheeses at Aldi are some of the most popular picks from happy customers looking to make the most of their grocery dollars.
Best of all, a 4-ounce log costs less than $2. Aldi is one of the grocery stores with stand-out cheese departments thanks to the budget-friendly picks. Emporium Select, which is sold at Aldi, has a nice lineup of goat cheeses that range from sweet to savory. The honey is a good balance without overpowering the natural cheesy tang. If you want something with a little extra kick, try the hot honey version, instead. It's a little bit bigger and more expensive, but definitely worth the cost.
5. Specially Selected Le Gruyère cheese
Another great Aldi pick is the Specially Selected Le Gruyère cheese. This one melts well, making it perfect for a gooey grilled cheese. You can enjoy it o its own as a snack, although it isn't the most intense option on this list. It has a nice nutty flavor I enjoy.
The Le Gruyère cheese is a product of Switzerland, but don't expect to pay a ton of money for a fancy international cheese. A 6-ounce block is less than $6. You'll have to slice it on your own, but that also means that you can mix it into everything from mac and cheese to fondue. Gruyère makes a good substitute for raclette, which can be much pricier and harder to find. The Specially Selected Le Gruyère is an easy grab at Aldi for a fraction of the cost of the more expensive French cheese.
6. Happy Farms cheese sticks
For packing kids lunches, it's hard to beat the Happy Farms cheese sticks for taste, convenience, and price. Each one is individually-wrapped, but still has a freshly sliced cheese flavor, and not that artificial, waxy one.
There are a few flavor options to choose from, including standard kid-friendly varieties as well as some more gourmet varieties. Colby and Monterey jack is a favorite in my house because it is a nice balance of sharp and creamy. The flavor isn't so strong that younger diners will turn their noses up at more intense tastes.
A package of 12 sticks costs around $3.50 regardless of type of cheese. It comes in Colby and Monterey jack and a mild cheddar cheese. There are slightly more boutique options, such as gouda and habanero jack, which are slightly more expensive at around $3.60. The string cheese version is the cheapest at $3.10 for a package of 12, but all are great budget-friendly options for packed lunches for your kids or yourself.
7. Great Value mozzarella
For store-brand cheese, it's hard to beat the value of Great Value. There are a range of size, plus a block version if you want to shred it yourself. An 8-ounce package of pre-shredded mozzarella costs less than $2. But I think the most versatile option is to get the 8-ounce block for the same price, then use it for shredded cheese or sliced cheese, depending on your recipe.
The mozzarella makes a fantastic addition to the top of your pizza or as a melty filling in a homemade lasagna. If you're cooking for a crowd, keeping the essentials within your budget helps keep the overall cost down. You can also reseal the bag to keep the cheese extra fresh if you don't use it all, so don't hesitate to get the more economical bulk bag. You can a 16-ounce bag all the way up to an extra large 5-pound bag of shredded cheese.
8. BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella
For the best fresh mozzarella without the hefty price tag, look for BelGioioso. It's available at a number of stores, has a deliciously salty flavor, and is a good value. You're most likely to find this option in the deli section of the supermarket rather than with the lunch meats and cheeses.
An 8-ounce log that's already sliced costs around $4.50, but you can also get the same cheese in a ball or smaller pearls. There are even marinated versions that have an extra boost of flavor. The best option comes down to how you plan to use it and how much cheese you need. Just keep in mind that prices can vary from store to store, and BelGioioso is carried by most mainstream supermarkets, so feel free to shop around for the best deal. You can also use a store loyalty card to get extra savings in some cases.
9. Alouette smoky jalapeño cheese spread
You can get budget-friendly dippable cheese at Aldi that is perfect for pretzels, crackers, or to fill tasty jalapeño poppers. There are a couple of flavors, but the Alouette smoky jalapeño is a personal favorite that brings in plenty of rich and warm flavor to a creamy cheese spread. It's soft enough that you can easily put it on top of crackers without worrying about any breakage.
If you like everything bagel seasoning, the toasted everything spread is a good go-to for your morning bagel, crackers, or veggies. Garlic and herb has a strong garlic flavor, while the spinach and artichoke brings a veggie element. You can make a sample station with a variety of flavors, or pick just one to serve as an appetizer.
All of the Alouette cheese spread packages are just over $5 for a 6.5-ounce container. You'll need to get something to dip it in, but all in all, you can have a tasty snack to share for less than $8.
10. Laughing Cow spreadable cheese wedges
For individual snacks, look for spreadable cheese wedges. Laughing Cow is available at most supermarkets, so they're an easy and reliable way to get a little snack ready. A pack of eight individually-wrapped wedges costs around $4. When you add in a few crackers, you can have a snack ready for less than $1 per serving.
Most mainstream grocery stores have a few different flavor varieties, including garlic and herb, pepper jack, and smoked gouda. The original has a creamy texture and tangy flavor, although it's not as strong as goat cheese. The best deals are found at Costco, where you can get a pack of 32 wedges for around $10. You have to keep them in the fridge for the best flavor and texture, but they have a decent shelf life, even if not refrigerated — as long as they are kept cool and dry. These make a nice addition to your lunch when you want a mid-afternoon snack.
11. Trader Joe's Sliced Black Truffle Monterey Jack Cheese
It's hard to believe that you can get black truffle cheese for less than $5, but that's what the Trader Joe's slices are. It has just a hint of sweetness, but the real star of this option is the decadent black truffle. You can layer it in an extra savory quesadilla or use it in place of a regular cheese for your burger (pair it with some smokey bacon and you've got a winner on your hands). It comes already sliced and ready to serve (or eat) no matter how you want to enjoy it.
This cheese is made in Wisconsin, the U.S. state that produces the most cheese. It's not surprising that cheesemakers in this state are behind the flavorful combo of creamy Monterey jack with savory black summer truffle.
12. Land O Lakes American cheese
For an upgraded take on American cheese slices, Land O Lakes is a good alternative to pre-wrapped slices that's still budget-friendly. It isn't overly sharp or intense, but instead brings a quintessential flavor to any cheesy dish. If cheddar and Swiss are too much for your taste buds, American cheese is a good alternative. All of them are perfect for your lunch sandwich, though.
It can be freshly sliced at the deli counter. A quarter pound costs less than $3 and you can get just the amount that you need. One of the best things about getting cheese at the deli counter instead of in the case is that it's cut to order. Not only will you get the freshest cheese out there, it's also possible to just get a few slices for a specific meal or dish. You won't need to pay for ingredients that you don't plan to use, saving money and creating less waste.
13. Tillamook Farmer's Collection smoked black pepper white cheddar cheese
Want something beyond just regular cheddar that still lets the sharpness of this cheese shine? The Tillamook Farmer's Collection smoked black pepper cheddar cheese is the perfect answer. It also happens to cost around $5 for a 7-ounce block, making it as good for your budget as it is for your taste buds. You can also go with individually-wrapped snacking cheeses for something a little bit different, which costs around $2 for a pack of 10.
The smoked black pepper adds a little zip to the cheese, but it isn't overpowering. It's also well blended in with the cheese block, so you'll get a pretty even taste with each bite. Thanks to the smoking process of the pepper, it has a slight hickory flavor, as well. The cheese is aged for 60 days to let the flavor develop even further. Overall, it's like a reliably sharp cheddar but better. You can use it in place of a standard cheese in any recipe without straying too far from the classics.
14. Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie
The Trader Joe's Double Cream Brie is my go-to cheese when I want to make a baked brie for sharing because it's unbeatable in price and taste. The double-cream version is extra rich and gooey, especially when melted. You can put it on a sandwich, spread it over crackers, or even use the cheese to upgrade your spaghetti. It is particularly velvety and rich, two aspects of a great brie. The rind keeps it all together and adds a sharpness to the cheese.
It's not the largest wheel of brie out there, but the great taste is worth savoring. The 8-ounce wheel costs just $4.50, the perfect base for a tasty appetizer. You can get the larger 16-ounce brie instead for around $10. Add puff pastry as a shell and deliciously indulgent baked brie toppings like berries, honey, or even gold leaf, to transform this cheese into a showstopper without spending a ton of money.
Methodology
I relied on my own experience with budget-conscious shopping, as well as reviews, to find out which affordable cheeses were the best. To be sure, I picked up a few for a fun weeknight charcuterie. This list of tasty options includes everything from creamy brie to extra sharp cheddars that appeal to a wide variety of cheese lovers. Charcuterie isn't the only way to enjoy cheese, so I made sure to look for great choices that were economical for sandwiches, grilled cheese, burgers, and pastas as well.
Cost was a top priority, but taste and texture also had to be fantastic to make the list of the best of the best. Even the greatest deals aren't deals if you won't enjoy them, so the cheese had to be delicious and great for cooking and snacking.
As a mom of three, I can't make a list of great cheeses without including kid-friendly favorites for snacking. What they lack in refined taste they make up for with enthusiasm, so finding cheeses that won't break the bank is an essential part of our weekly grocery budget.