14 Fast Food Pickles, Ranked Worst To Best
Pickles remind me of summer and early fall. I think of cookouts with at least three different kinds to choose from for your burger, or getting the giant dill pickles to gnaw on at a ball game or the county fair. Then there's fried pickles from the local diner with a healthy side of ranch dressing.
In my humble opinion, no good burger or sandwich is complete without pickles — it's what makes them a dill-light. And, according to this poll from You.gov from 2021, about 48% of people agree. When it comes to which pickle is best, well, that depends on personal taste — bread and butter is one of the most popular options, but some prefer a spicy pickle. When it comes to store-bought pickles, Claussen Dill Pickle Spears were our top pick and are a great side to go with a sandwich and chips.
But when it comes to fast food chains, which one has the best pickles? Most chains have their own specific type or brand of pickle that gets served on burgers or sandwiches, so I set out to discover which chains (in my area) have the best — and the worst. As someone who always keeps pickles stocked in my fridge, I felt like this was the taste test undertaking I was made for, and my top fast food pickle pick may surprise you.
14. Braum's
If you're in the south or midwest, Braum's is a staple chain known for its ice cream as much as for burgers and chicken strip dinners. The chain is also well-known for its grocery and fast food combo that is pretty unique. I couldn't find any information on which pickles Braum's serves on its burgers (most places are pretty tight-lipped), but the chain does sell Best Maid in the stores, so maybe?
Unfortunately, Braum's pickle slices didn't really stand out. They weren't horrible, but they just didn't rise to the occasion, especially with all the heavy-hitters on this list. Braum's offers small, circular, crinkle-cut pickles that, at least, aren't too thin. They weren't very crispy, though, and I like a good crunch when I bite into a pickle. They were a bit too salty and sour for me. Of all the pickles I tried, these were by far the most sour, which isn't always a bad thing, but it was in this case. It was like there was too much vinegar on them. That, paired with the overwhelming saltiness, meant these fast food pickles definitely weren't my favorites.
13. Whataburger
I had high hopes for Whataburger. I'm a big fan of its spicy ketchup (which you can make at home by adding red jalapeño pepper puree to regular ketchup). For me, the chain understands flavor, so I hoped it would offer a good, solid pickle. However, I was already set up for disappointment when I saw how small and thin Whataburger's pickles are. They're the smallest and thinnest on the list.
Whataburger's pickles are round and crinkle-cut, but these were almost too soggy. The flavor was very briny, and while not as sour as Braum's, they were still up there on the tang scale. There were also hints of salt and garlic, but it took a few pickles to get those flavors to come through. Again, the pickles weren't horrible. But they weren't my favorites and didn't really hold up against the others on the list. I quickly forgot about them as I moved on to others.
12. Chick-fil-A
This had no impact on the test and score, but I was disappointed with how many pickles Chick-fil-A gave me. All of the other chains served me pretty good-sized portions (some were even amused when I explained why all I wanted was a side of pickles), but from the King of Chicken in my area, I got a mere three. Which made the taste test tricky since I had a super limited portion.
Regardless, pickles are a common ingredient on Chick-fil-A's sandwiches. They're a decent size and were one of the bigger pickles on the list. I remember liking them on the sandwiches, but on their own, the pickles were very boring and forgettable. They weren't crunchy and were pretty heavy on the garlic and salt. On their own, these aren't pickles that I could sit around and pop into my mouth one after the other for a snack. But, again, they aren't bad on a sandwich.
11. Subway
Subway upgraded its pickles back in 2022, opting for a bigger, thicker dill pickle to add to its sandwiches. As someone who loves a fully loaded Italian BMT, I've always enjoyed the pickles on a sandwich (even if it irked me how sparse the workers tended to be with the toppings). On their own, the Subway pickles are okay, but definitely not the best.
Subway offers crinkle-cut chips — a common trend on this ranking — that are pretty small, meaning you really have to push for more if you want the taste to come through. (Be sure to order your sandwich cut the old-school way to fit more toppings on.) These pickles didn't have a great crispness to them and were a bit soggy. The flavor was a little brinier than I usually like, and it lingered on your tongue, though there was a nice hint of garlic throughout. If they had been a bit crispier, I might have ranked Subway pickles higher.
10. Wendy's
Wendy's offers what it calls "a good, old-fashioned hamburger pickle" that's been fermented for a long time to pack a flavor punch. They are kind of small, but Wendy's claims that you don't need a lot — the flavor goes a long way and is great paired with the chain's best burger (according to our ranking), the Dave's Single. Compared to other pickles on the list, these weren't the smallest, but they weren't the biggest either. And they weren't very memorable.
Truthfully, the pickles don't really pack a strong punch flavor-wise, despite Wendy's claims. They have a pretty subtle taste that vanishes quickly. They do have a bit of warmth to them and a good, garlicky flavor with just the right level of saltiness. What really saved these pickles, however, was the freshness. While not the crispiest pickles on the list, they do bring a good crunch that I enjoyed. I would probably consider keeping these in my fridge for snacks if all the other pickles I ranked higher weren't available.
9. Carl's Jr.
While you can only find Carl's Jr. in 16 states, it is still a pretty solid fast food chain, especially in California, where it was founded. I haven't had Carl's Jr. since college, so I went into this taste test with no expectations, and I was pleasantly surprised. These also happened to be the first pickles on the list that I tested, and they pretty much set the bar. While the chain doesn't advertise what brand of pickles it serves (like most chains on this list), Carl's Jr. does confirm they're dill pickles.
First thoughts were that they smell good — a nice, briny pickle scent. Carl's Jr. offers crinkle-cut chips that are a decent size (and they gave me a good amount of pickles to try). They were very crispy and had a strong crunch. I liked the garlic edge and felt like these would pair well with a burger or a sandwich. The pickles also had the right level of sourness and saltiness. Enough that you could enjoy the flavor, but not too much. They definitely had a stronger flavor than the previous pickles on this list, but beyond this, they didn't really stand out.
8. McDonald's
At Chowhound, we've talked about McDonald's pickles before, namely to reveal you can find a store-bought brand that is pretty darn close to what gets served in restaurants. Outside of vinegar and salt, we don't really know what other spices or flavorings the chain uses on its pickles. McDonald's pickles differ in one big way from most others on the list — they aren't crinkle-cut. The chain does offer these, but I asked for whichever pickles are mostly used on hamburgers, and this is what I got.
They're a decent size — not too small — though they are a bit on the thin side compared to other pickles. There was an okay crunch to them, but the pickles weren't super crisp and were middle of the road on freshness. The vinegar wasn't overwhelming, and I feel like there has to be some garlic or perhaps onion salt in there. I'd like them on a burger, but I wouldn't go out of my way to get them.
7. Burger King
Burger King has been known as Hausbeck Pickles' biggest customer for a long time, with the company customizing pickles specifically for the chain (and other chains such as Sonic and Subway). They're a common ingredient on all Burger King burgers. At first glance, the pickles are a decent size and have a nice, strong briny smell.
The pickles were very crispy and fresh — one of the crunchiest on the list. I could definitely see myself enjoying biting into them on a Whopper. They have a good tanginess that is sharp but still enjoyable, with a hint of garlic. There's also a delicious brininess to them, though I'm not sure if I could sit and eat a bunch at once. While the flavor was good for the taste test, the aftertaste does linger a bit, which some people could find too much. Whatever Hausbeck is using in its recipe, I give it a thumbs up.
6. Arby's
Now we're starting to get to the pickles that really stood out. Arby's is probably not a chain that you think of when it comes to pickles. Known primarily for its roast beef sandwiches — which don't include pickles — Arby's only serves pickles on its burgers (something even I forgot the chain had on the menu). However, that didn't stop Arby's from offering a pretty good pickle.
Once again, the chain sells crinkle-cut pickles that are a pretty good size and thickness. Just looking at them, you can tell that they're crispy and fresh. Of all the pickles, Arby's had one of the better crunches, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. But what makes them stand out is the flavor. This is the only chain that opted for a bread-and-butter pickle. The saltiness is more subtle with a hint of sweetness (but not too much) and far less acidity. Usually, bread and butter are not my favorite, but I really enjoyed these pickles. I would probably keep them stocked in my fridge if I could, and put them on every sandwich.
5. Popeye's
These top five pickles, I will admit, were difficult to place, though the top three were the hardest. Going into this taste test, I was excited about Popeye's pickles. It is one of my favorite fast food chains (even though I have to drive 30-plus minutes to the closest location), and I loved the pickles on its blackened chicken snack wrap. Pickles are also a key ingredient in most of Popeye's sandwiches, even our top pick, the Golden Barbecue Chicken Sandwich.
These pickles did not disappoint, though I was a bit surprised that they didn't end up at the top of my list. They are large and thick but aren't crinkle-cut, and they have a nice saltiness with a subtle acidity that doesn't overwhelm your tongue. I would eat jar after jar of these pickles. I also want them on a chicken sandwich, a burger, a wrap — anything and everything. The only thing holding them back (and it's a small thing) is that they weren't quite as crispy as the pickles I ranked higher. That was the main thing keeping them out of the top four.
4. Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
While Freddy's is mostly known for its frozen custard, do not sleep on its steakburgers. Beyond this, don't sleep on its pickles. They are, by far, the biggest pickles on our list. Freddy's offers a different kind of crinkle-cut pickle slice — cut lengthwise instead of into chips. And boy, does it make a difference. With these pickles, you're going to get good coverage on your burger and big taste with every bite.
There's a big crunch with these pickles, too. They're super crispy and fresh — far more than most on this list. While the brine is quite subtle (to the point that I almost wanted just a bit more), there is still a strong flavor that can stand on its own and blend nicely with other ingredients. There is also a slight hint of sweetness that really fleshes out the flavor palate. Whatever spices are used on these pickles, they work to create a batch that I would gladly keep in my fridge.
3. Jersey Mike's Subs
Most of the fast food chains I visited told me they had the best pickles. And I just smiled and said that we would see. However, the lady working behind the counter at Jersey Mike's Subs wasn't that far off in her assessment. And, in full disclosure, my top three all had the same score, so it came down to a second, mini taste test while I tried to figure out how to rank them. It was hard, let me tell you. But I'm also not surprised that a sandwich chain ended up in the top three.
Jersey Mike's offers crinkle-cut dill pickle chips that have a good heft to them, even though they were in the middle of the pack size-wise. From the moment I got a whiff of them until I placed the first chip on my tongue, I was in love with these pickles. They have a perfect blend of salt, vinegar, garlic, and other spices. There's a nice warmth to the flavor with just the right level of sourness. Like Popeye's, I would eat these pickles all the time and on everything. It's the perfect sub sandwich pickle.
2. Sonic
When it comes to Sonic and pickles, you might think of fried pickles (may they rest in peace and hopefully return someday) or the major collab with Grillo pickles. While I still haven't tried that burger and tots combo, I will say that Sonic did a great job with its regular burger pickles. Though, fun fact, pickles don't automatically come on all Sonic burgers (a fact I only recently learned).
Sonic offers crinkle-cut chips that are decently sized. Enough that you won't need a ton of layers to get full coverage (though you very much could ask for extra pickles if you wanted). These pickles have an excellent crunch and weren't the least bit soggy. They are definitely dill pickles, but they almost had a hint of bread and butter, likely due to the spice combo used. I'm a big fan, regardless. There was a nice sourness to the chips that really hit the spot. Again, this is another fast food pickle I would eat all the time.
1. KFC
As mentioned, I had a real dill-emma sorting out my top three. All top-three pickles had really great flavors and a strong, crisp texture. Plus, they were all pickles that I would buy in a store if I could. But, at the end of the day, I needed a No. 1 and I had to give it to KFC. (What is it with chicken brands having some of the best pickles? Is it because pickles and fried chicken go so well together?)
KFC has crinkle-cut, pickle chips that, while a bit on the thin side, were still decently sized. And once I tried the first one, I had to seriously stop myself before I ate the entire cup. There is a bit more brininess, but it still blends nicely with the spices. I could detect a bit of the garlic, dill, and peppercorn. Plus, a subtle zing — probably from mustard seed. The pickles were fresh and crunchy, just how I like them. I definitely have no regrets putting these at the top of my list.
Methodology
When it came to ranking pickles, I will admit, I was a tiny bit worried that they would all end up tasting the same. Thankfully, there were some clear winners and some that fell somewhere between "meh" and okay. I will say, not one of the pickles was a truly bad pickle. There were just some that I didn't think were a very big dill. (Get it?)
But let's break this down a bit more. In terms of the taste test, I scored each pickle in five categories — crispness, freshness, size, taste, and overall eating experience. Looking at crispness and freshness, I wanted pickles with a good crunch that weren't super soggy. Of course, pickles are going to be a bit soft, but there's a difference between a good, crisp pickle and a mushy pickle that's probably been sitting out for a minute.
Next, I looked at the taste and whether or not the pickle had a solid flavor. Not too salty; not too much vinegar. I was looking for a good, briny, sour pickle that would work as a snack on its own or as an ingredient on a burger or sandwich. For this test, I tasted each pickle on its own to get a good hit of the flavor. Lastly, I scored on my overall impressions. Was this a pickle I definitely wanted to eat again, or would I pass?