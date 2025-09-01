14 Fast Food Pickles, Ranked Worst To Best

Pickles remind me of summer and early fall. I think of cookouts with at least three different kinds to choose from for your burger, or getting the giant dill pickles to gnaw on at a ball game or the county fair. Then there's fried pickles from the local diner with a healthy side of ranch dressing.

In my humble opinion, no good burger or sandwich is complete without pickles — it's what makes them a dill-light. And, according to this poll from You.gov from 2021, about 48% of people agree. When it comes to which pickle is best, well, that depends on personal taste — bread and butter is one of the most popular options, but some prefer a spicy pickle. When it comes to store-bought pickles, Claussen Dill Pickle Spears were our top pick and are a great side to go with a sandwich and chips.

But when it comes to fast food chains, which one has the best pickles? Most chains have their own specific type or brand of pickle that gets served on burgers or sandwiches, so I set out to discover which chains (in my area) have the best — and the worst. As someone who always keeps pickles stocked in my fridge, I felt like this was the taste test undertaking I was made for, and my top fast food pickle pick may surprise you.