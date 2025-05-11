10 Fast Food Chains That Serve Fried Pickles

If you're from the south, then you probably grew up eating fried pickles. It's a fave side dish in these parts, and you'll likely find it on the menu at nearly every diner or restaurant in any random, small town. They're so popular that fast food chains have started taking notice. Over the last several years, more chains have been adding fried pickles to the menu, either as a special offer that comes and goes or as a permanent item.

Where did fried pickles come from? You ask any person in the south, and they may talk about their mee-maw or gramma who used to fry them up in the electric skillet. However, according to some records, fried pickles as we know them originated in Atkins, Arkansas in 1963. Bernell "Fatman" Austin owned the Duchess Drive-in and, as the story goes, thought about ways he could make more money off dill pickles. Being the south, well, it's no shocker they went in the fryer.

Nowadays, fried pickle fans can rejoice, as more fast food joints jump on the trend. There aren't a ton of places, and most only offer them as special limited items, but it's still a start. So, read on to find out what fast food chains offer fried pickles.