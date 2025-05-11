10 Fast Food Chains That Serve Fried Pickles
If you're from the south, then you probably grew up eating fried pickles. It's a fave side dish in these parts, and you'll likely find it on the menu at nearly every diner or restaurant in any random, small town. They're so popular that fast food chains have started taking notice. Over the last several years, more chains have been adding fried pickles to the menu, either as a special offer that comes and goes or as a permanent item.
Where did fried pickles come from? You ask any person in the south, and they may talk about their mee-maw or gramma who used to fry them up in the electric skillet. However, according to some records, fried pickles as we know them originated in Atkins, Arkansas in 1963. Bernell "Fatman" Austin owned the Duchess Drive-in and, as the story goes, thought about ways he could make more money off dill pickles. Being the south, well, it's no shocker they went in the fryer.
Nowadays, fried pickle fans can rejoice, as more fast food joints jump on the trend. There aren't a ton of places, and most only offer them as special limited items, but it's still a start. So, read on to find out what fast food chains offer fried pickles.
Sonic
We're starting off our list with one of the few fast food chains where you can get fried pickles wherever you are, whenever you want — Sonic. This chain has them as a permanent menu item, meaning as long as the lights are on and doors are open, you can get your fix. Sonic has more than 3,500 locations in 47 states, so their crispy side is widely available, though more so if you're in Texas. That state alone has over 900 locations.
Sonic originally had fried pickles on the menu back in the 1960s and called them Pickle-O's. They officially brought them back in 2022, and they've been a hit ever since. Maybe because they go nicely with a Route 44-sized cherry limeade or slush? Now, if only we could get them to bring back the strawberry cream slush and keep it on the menu permanently, too.
Sonic did a twist on the age-old favorite, though. Instead of giving us round chips, Sonic has brought us pickle fries. No, they aren't fries dipped in pickle brine (or however it is they do that), but pickles cut into spears, battered, and deep-fried. You can get them in a large, medium, or small. They come with a side of ranch, which is the best thing to dip fried pickles in. Plus, Sonic has some of the best ranch dressing.
Burger King
Apparently, "Having It Your Way" also means you can get fried pickles, though not all the time. Burger King hopped on the fried pickle train in 2024, adding fried pickle spears to its menu. However, it was a limited offer item, meaning it wasn't long before they were out of stores, unlike these 10 secret menu items that customers continue to order.
Pickle fries were part of the Million Dollar Whopper contest. This competition allowed the public to create their own Whoppers, with the winner receiving $1 million. One of three finalists was the Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, which was topped with fried pickle spears. It was added to the chain's lineup for a limited time, along with the other burgers, for customers to try. As part of that special, Burger King added fried pickle spears as a side as well.
If social media is anything to go by, the side was widely popular among fans of fried pickles. They came with Hidden Valley Ranch to dip them into and were all over TikTok for a spell. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to get the side on the menu permanently, but it does sound like they could make random comebacks. Keep your eyes peeled for that. Burger King is nationwide with about 19,000 locations in over 100 countries around the world. So if you have one near you, you'll be able to easily snatch them up the next time they come back to the menu.
Zaxby's
Once again, the South proves that it understands the importance of fried pickles. Zaxby's is a regional fast food chain that originated in Georgia and now has over 950 locations across 17 states. It's primarily located in the South and Southeast, but its numbers are growing and spreading, which means that soon, wherever you are in the U.S., you may be able to get your hands on its fried pickles whenever you want. Along with Sonic, this is one of the very few chains we found that features the side as a permanent menu item at all locations.
Zaxby's fried pickles date back to 2016, resurfacing every few years and being brought back as a limited offer in 2021. However, they grew so popular that in 2022, Zaxby's decided to keep them on the menu all the time. In 2023, they were selected as one of the best fast food sides on USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards.
These are your more traditional fried pickles, presented as crinkle-cut chips coated in cornmeal breading before being deep-fried. They're served with Zaxby's ranch sauce, which the chain says is a blend of fresh buttermilk and herbs. Or, if you want something spicier, you can get the Zax Sauce to dip it in. You can order fried pickles individually or add them to any combo. Reviews like their crispy exterior and dill pickle taste.
Popeye's
This is another limited offer that went on from April 1 to May 1, 2025. The nationwide fast-food chain, whose fried chicken Anthony Bourdain thought was finger-licking good, by the way, had an all-pickle menu. According to Popeye's, the story behind it is that it didn't want to just add more pickles to the menu; it wanted to go all in and make your pickle dreams come true. It claimed that no one does chicken like they do, so of course, no one is going to do pickles like Popeye's either.
The chain had the classic pickle chip that's battered in Popeye's signature seasoning before being deep-fried to a golden brown. Of course, it was served with a side of creamy ranch to dip in because, as mentioned earlier, what else could you possibly dip it in? Also as mentioned, this was a limited offer, but with any luck, it'll be so popular that it's brought back every summer or permanently.
It's not just fried pickles that were being offered, though. There's was a Pickle Glaze Sandwich, Pickle Glaze Bone-In Wings, Pickle Glaze Boneless Wings, and Pickle Lemonade. You could have had an entire meal that was nothing but pickles. Don't get me wrong, I love pickles. I can scarf down fried pickles like no one's business and then follow that up with a pickleback, but even this was a bit overwhelming. However, to each their own.
Chick-fil-A
You can get more than those signature waffle fries and sauce at certain Chick-fil-A locations. That's right, you can get fried pickles at their special Truett's stores. These are specialty spots dedicated to the life of Truett Cathy, the chain's founder. They have not only a special menu, but heirlooms, photos, and other items that tell the story of his life. There, you can get the full menu that's available at all other Chick-fil-A locations, along with other special appetizers and homestyle sides.
Along with the Loaded Southern Waffle Fries, Battered Pickles are a big draw. You can sit down at a table or counter to enjoy your fried pickles, or you can choose to pick them up at the drive-thru and take them home to enjoy. You can also get a side of ranch to dip them in, or be adventurous and go with the top-rated Chick-fil-A sauce. Whatever floats your boat.
The most important question, however, is where you can find these stores. Opened in 2017, there are currently four locations in Georgia: Newnan, Rome, Stockbridge, and Woodstock. Sure, it could be a bit of a drive depending on where you're located, but it's worth it for any major Chick-fil-A fans out there. Not only do you get access to special menu items that you can't find anywhere else, but you can also learn more about how the famous fast food chain got its start and the man who created it.
Culver's
Culver's doesn't just have more-than-delicious root beer that you won't find anywhere else. In December of 2024, this Wisconsin-based fast food chain introduced fried pickles to its menu at select locations for a limited time while testing the Wisconsin Fried Pickle Pub Burger. The burger came on a buttered pretzel bun and was topped with fried pickle chips and a tangy pub sauce that got high marks in reviews.
The burger's fried pickles were the traditional chips that were deep-fried after being battered. They were very crunchy, though they didn't come with the seasoning Culver's uses on its fried cheese curds (another delicious side to try). You could also get the fried pickles as a side during this time, and it looks like they came with the traditional ranch dipping sauce.
There isn't a lot of information on exact locations, though it seems as though both were only offered at a handful of Culver's sites within Wisconsin. It also doesn't look like the burger or fried pickles are still being offered, as there aren't any recent reviews on social media. Fortunately, like many limited-edition items at fast food places, they have a habit of coming back around. The good news is that from the reviews we looked at, most people liked both the burger and fried pickles, so that bodes well for them making a comeback. Keep your fingers crossed that Culver's decides to offer fried pickles at more locations next time around. Currently, they have 1,000 spots in 26 states in the Midwest, West, South, and Southeast.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen is another fast food chain that has dipped their toes into the fried pickle trend. What goes better with a Dairy Queen Blizzard than fried pickles? Nothing. It's the perfect combo of sweet and savory. You can chase down the crunchy sourness of the snack with a big mouthful of your favorite Blizzard flavor. While the pickles are not available at all locations, specific stores offer it as a regular menu item. Most of the locations are in Florida, specifically in the Orlando area. The chain currently has over 4,000 locations across the U.S. In fact, Dairy Queen is in every state except Vermont.
There wasn't a lot of information about DQ's fried pickles on social media, though they can be found on the online menus of the Florida locations. They're available in small, medium, and large sizes. Additionally, there's no news on the chain expanding the availability of their fried pickles. However, that doesn't necessarily mean it'll never happen. Especially with people going crazy over pickles in general, maybe Dairy Queen will get on board and offer it as a limited-edition item at the very least. Or dive in and add it to its regular menu. It'd be a nice addition to the existing sides, which already feature fried cheese curds, fries, onion rings, and pretzel sticks.
Shake Shack
Summer is a good time to get Shake Shack. It's when it often tests out new menu items or offers limited summer menus that include options with fried pickles. Until April 28, 2025, it tested the Spicy Fried Pickle and Bacon Burger at Florida locations. It was topped with white cheddar cheese, fried pickles, bacon, and West Coast Secret Sauce. While it's not a basket of fried pickles, it was still a good way to get your fix. Here's hoping that it did well enough for us to see it at more locations across the country.
This also seems to be a fairly regular thing. In May of 2024, Shake Shack offered the limited-edition BBQ menu. It's out again for the summer of 2025 and includes the Carolina BBQ Burger, which is topped with crispy fried pickles. Sure, it's not a side, but you can always pull them off to eat on their own. Or keep them on the burger. Either way, you're getting a fried pickle treat, and it comes with a nice kick thanks to the jalapeño jack cheese.
Again, so far we've only found them as limited offers. This means you'll need to keep watch of Shake Shack's social media to know when fried pickles are at a location near you. A good start is finding out which states have a Shake Shack; they are working on opening up more locations around the country.
White Castle
What better place to find fried pickles than at the original fast food restaurant: White Castle? Like Shake Shack, this chain appears to feature fried pickles during the summer months as a special menu item. This crunchy side first appeared on their menus in 2017. Fried pickles quickly became a fan favorite, with the chain putting them back on for limited periods every few summers. The good news is White Castle typically makes a big deal about having fried pickles available, so you won't miss them.
When they're around, the fried pickles typically come in small and sack size, along with a side of ranch to dip them in. It's the classic pickle chips, with a good batter that's neither too heavy nor too light. They make the perfect addition to the famous sliders. They had rave reviews when they were available, which raises the possibility of fried pickles coming back sooner rather than later.
With the fried pickles not being rolled out nationwide this summer, they're about due to make a larger return. Be sure to check your closest White Castle to see if they're on the menu before you head out in the future. The restaurant chain has spots in 15 states, mostly in the Midwest and the New York metropolitan area.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Yes, we are fully aware that Buffalo Wild Wings is not exactly what you would call a fast food chain. However, it is a widely located restaurant, considered casual dining, and it does offer takeout and delivery at most locations. So it's almost fast food-adjacent, right? Either way, it's another option if you want fried pickles, and you want them fast or without having to go into the restaurant to get them. Just place an order on the app, and you can pick them up and take them home or have them delivered to you.
Fried pickles are offered as an appetizer at pretty much all Buffalo Wild Wings locations. There are over 1,300 restaurants across all 50 U.S. states. They're also in Canada and other countries. If you can't find a fast-food chain near you that has fried pickles on the menu, Buffalo Wild Wings is going to be your next best bet for those cravings.
Reviews are mainly positive about their version of the dish. It offers pickle chips that have a nice, crispy breading. You can also get them with a side of Southwestern Ranch, which is a spicy twist on the fan-favorite fried pickle dipping sauce. As an appetizer, there are plenty of fried pickles to share with your friends. Or not, depending on how big your craving is.