The Underrated Fast Food Chain That's Known For Its Frozen Custard

Most fast food fans are familiar with the heavy hitters: McDonald's has its Quarter Pounder with Cheese (though some taste testers prefer the classic McDonald's burger) and sustainably packaged McFlurries, Wendy's has the Dave's Double and its classic Frostys, and at Burger King, the iconic Whopper is often enjoyed with hand-spun soft serve shakes. But one chain that is notably undersung — and fans may wonder why — is Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. And there's a reason the frozen dessert gets top billing.

Freddy's originated in Wichita, Kansas, in 2002, and celebrated the opening of its 400th franchise in December 2020. Brothers Bill and Randy Simon founded the restaurant with friend Scott Redler, naming it after their father, a veteran who received a Purple Heart following his World War II service. Up until his death in October 2020, Freddy Simon was a frequent presence in the Wichita franchises. An obituary by journalist Denise Neil in The Wichita Eagle referred to Simon as "perhaps Wichita's best-known nonagenarian," saying "he would always take the time to pose for photos with fans or speak to fellow veterans." The company culture at Freddy's is still inspired by Freddy Simon's patriotism, work ethic, and family values. They call this "The Freddy's Way."

There's lots to choose from on Freddy's menu, but a shared love and nostalgia for frozen custard was the inspiration for the business. While you can enjoy the creamy treat scooped into cake or waffle cones in-store, the chain also sells pints and quarts to-go.