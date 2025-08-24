9 Fast Food Chicken Snack Wraps, Ranked

Ah, the snack wrap. That crispy little morsel that will sate your appetite for something snacky in a pinch. As for its invention, it's generally accepted that McDonald's began the trend nearly two decades ago. And they were so popular that the restaurant brought them back this summer after about nine years off the menu.

In the meantime, other fast food chains have introduced chicken snack wraps. Some have them in combos that come with two wraps, a side, and a drink, while others have them positioned as an add-on to a meal. Either way, they're a great way to get you through an afternoon at work or to pick up while you're out running errands.

The question is, who does the best snack wrap? We tried to answer that by picking up nine wraps from seven different chains and testing them out. Two of the wraps ended up being bigger than what you would technically get for a snack, but we decided to keep them on the list anyway. So, read on to find out which wraps we thought you should pass on and which ones you should get to ward off that next bout of hangry.