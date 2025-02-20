A Former McDonald's Chef Says This Store-Bought Brand Tastes Just Like McDonald's Pickles

One of the biggest similarities between McDonald's pickles and Best Maid, according to Mike Haracz, is that both varieties are heat treated. This renders them shelf stable, allowing them to last longer than fresh, refrigerated pickles, though they do need to be stored in the fridge after opening.

If you're always asking for extra pickles at McDonald's, save yourself a trip to the drive thru because these copycats are available everywhere. According to the company website, you can find Best Maid pickles at stores like Walmart, Brookshire's, H-E-B, Kroger,Albertsons, Brookshire Brothers, and Lowe's Market, which pretty much covers the entire country. And if you can't find them anywhere near you for whatever reason, you can also order them from the brand website. If you're browsing your local supermarket for Best Maids, "You're gonna wanna go in the aisle with the salad dressings, the olives, all those kinds of things," Haracz told his followers.

Once you get your hands on the right pickles, putting together a Big Mac shouldn't be too hard. All you need are two griddled beef patties, a sesame seed bun, one slice of American cheese, shredded lettuce, and of course some special sauce. If you manage to get it all together, don't forget to take a video and tag Mike Haracz on TikTok, where he regularly critiques the results.