Every Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, Ranked Worst To Best

We knew the ghost pepper chicken sandwich would be spicy but we weren't prepared for just how much heat the sauce would pack. Ghost peppers rank pretty high on the Scoville Scale, which measures the hotness of peppers, but we expected it to be a bit diluted to appeal to more customers. We were surprised by just how hot this sauce actually was.

The sandwich didn't have a ton of sauce on it, but even the small amount packed a huge kick. You can't customize the amount as you can with some other sandwiches at Popeyes, so you may want to ask for the sauce on the side if you're trying this one for the first time. If you find that it works for you, slather it on. But if you're like us and your eyes start tearing up, you can still enjoy your sandwich sans ghost pepper.

The tangy pickles offset the heat a bit, but not enough to make this a regular staple on our menu. It was hard to enjoy the fried chicken, our favorite part of going to Popeyes, because the sauce was just too spicy. The heat lingered and the more bites we took, the more intense it became. We ended up stopping before we even finished an entire sandwich. If you like your sandwich to be so spicy that it makes your eyes water, this is a good option. But for us, it was too much heat to be enjoyable.