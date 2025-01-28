The Best Burger At Wendy's Is Named After The Founder

Imagine you're heading to Wendy's for dinner with a somewhat picky child who only wants meat, pickles and tomato on their burger. You get to the drive-through and are overwhelmed by an array of similar menu items – burgers in different sizes, with ever-so-slight variations in condiments and other toppings. Of course, you can always just say, "I'd like a small hamburger with pickles and tomatoes." But if you have a chance to plan ahead, you could turn to Chowhound's ranked list of every Wendy's burger to help make sense of the menu. In this hypothetical case, you'd want to order the Junior Hamburger, no condiments, add tomato (the menu version of the Junior Hamburger is ranked number six out of fourteen on Chowhound's list). But if you're wanting the best of the best that Wendy's has to offer, you'd order the Dave's Single.

The Dave's Single, named after founder Dave Thomas, features the signature square patty Wendy's is known for, plus "all the fixings:" tomato, onion, lettuce, pickles, ketchup, and mayo. It's one of three "Dave's" burgers Wendy's offers, each one referring to a different number of patties featured on the hamburger.

In the case of Dave's burgers, it seems that less is more. The Triple was deemed unbalanced in terms of meat to toppings with the three meat patties overwhelming everything else. The Dave's Double came in at a more respectable fourth place, downgraded primarily because it's just a larger burger than many diners would need most of the time. The Single hits the sweet spot, offering a perfect balance of toppings to meat, and small enough to consume along with fries and a Frosty.