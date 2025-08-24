9 Hotels Every Whiskey Lover Should Have On Their Travel Bucket List

There's no denying that whiskey (or whisky, depending on the region) can inspire a certain kind of wanderlust. Some people plan trips around beaches or museums, but true whiskey lovers plan them around single malts, small-batch bourbons, and distilleries older than your great-great-granddad. And while a dram by the fire at home is lovely, sipping a rare pour in a centuries-old Scottish castle, a Japanese mountain retreat, or a Kentucky bourbon lodge hits differently. It's like upgrading from a simple "cheers" to a full-blown standing ovation.

There are plenty of opinions about what makes a great spirit, and even more ways to imbibe, whether you're a neat purist, a rocks devotee, or a whiskey sour enthusiast. So, these aren't just hotels with a nice bar in the corner stocked with essential whiskey brands. We're talking curated collections you can't find anywhere else, private tastings guided by bona fide whiskey whisperers, and barrel-select programs where your nightcap practically has your name on it. Some even go full-tilt with whiskey-centric menus, cocktail classes, and partnerships with legendary distillers, ensuring your stay is as smooth as a well-aged Speyside.

Whether your happy place is a sky-high bar topping a five-star hotel in Tokyo or a cozy countryside inn where the bourbon flows like, well, bourbon, this list is designed to make your travel plans neat, strong, and highly repeatable. Pack your nosing glass and a thirst for adventure — here are the hotels every whiskey lover should have on their travel bucket list.