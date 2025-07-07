13 Rare Bourbons You'd Be Lucky To Find

A little sweet with a signature bite, bourbon is a great liquor to drink on the rocks, in a cocktail, or on its own. Go beyond the Jim Beam and look for one of these rarer labels to bring something special to your liquor shelf. If you want a truly unique experience, you can try one of these super rare bourbons — just be ready to search far and wide to track down a bottle.

The secret to bourbon is that it's made with at least 51% corn mash, although different recipes have other grains in different proportions. Many of the best bourbons are aged, which lets the flavor develop and take on the characteristics of the wood barrels where it rests.

Many bourbon enthusiasts take great pride in showing off their collections, and the more rare the bottle, the more buzz it generates. The most exclusive bottles are often aged for decades and come in small batches, so expect to pay quite a bit to add one to your own liquor shelf. You may even be limited to only buying a certain number or only finding them at limited release times.