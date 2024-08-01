What Is Scotch Made From Actually?

There's lots to love about whiskey, with its regional nature an especially captivating property. It's intriguing to sample liquors from different places, noting the unique ingredients, distillation methods, and barrel qualities that go into a spirit's terroir. And for drinkers who like to get especially technical — and don't mind their spirit a bit more aromatic — Scotch is a special candidate.

This whisky is world renowned for its complex palate, which covers a broad range of tasting notes, and oftentimes transmits unique regional qualities. The way the spirit's ingredients mingle is captivating; expressions like single malt really showcase the delicious components of a particular place. So knowing what ingredients comprise Scotch not only aids in understanding its flavor, but revered status, too.

As it so often goes, the base ingredients are simple: water, yeast, and grain. Yet just like there are differences between whiskey and bourbon, Scotch comprises more detailed specifics. By federal regulation, there may be no additives to this trio, and both distillation and barrel aging must take place Scotland. While there's no legal requirement for the grains to be Scottish, most are grown in the country. Malted barley is the traditional and most popular choice, although wheat and rye also appear in the mix. It's upon such a grain composition — as well as whether or not the whisky's blended — that Scotch is delineated into its main types.

