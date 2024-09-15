The Must-Know Whiskey Brands For Beginners

Whiskey is a whole world. If you're just dipping your toes in, you may already be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of choices, not to mention all the different classes of whiskey out there. Do you spell it "whisky" or "whiskey?" Is there actually a difference (the answer is yes, regionally speaking, but not really)? What's the difference between Irish, Japanese, American, and Canadian whiskey? Do you want a bourbon or a rye when you're whipping up a cocktail? And what is Scotch anyway? Single malt or blended?

To break down some must-know labels, we spoke with bartenders Torrance Coombs and Meg Messer, as well as Jennie Wilson, co-owner and head of the beverage program at the 11th Mile restaurant in Fredericton, New Brunswick. They weighed in on the classics, shared personal favorites, and also gave us some tips on which whiskey to use in classic whiskey cocktails.

When asked simply which whiskies everyone should know about, Wilson demurs, "It's a question you're not going to be able to answer without a lot of argument ... You would think these things are fixed facts, but they're not." Whiskey aficionados are passionate about their spirit of choice, and Wilson, Messer, and Coombs make no claims to have the definitive word of the subject. Personal taste has a lot to do with it, so you'll likely have to taste a few before you know what you really want to keep on your bar. We've done some of the legwork for you to break down the best options, but having a favorite whiskey is pretty cool, so we think you'll enjoy your homework.

