What Makes Stagg Bourbon So Rare?

Previously, there was a plain Stagg line as well as Stagg Jr. Currently, both labels have been merged together under the new title. The exact reason behind these changes isn't clear. Since the shift happened in 2021 with little explanation, it has led many to believe that Stagg was being discontinued, but that isn't the case.

That said, if you see a bottle with the old Stagg label on it, grab it. The bottle itself is now considered collectible, adding a little extra rarity to the bourbon. Plus, Stagg is only produced twice per year, so finding a bottle with the old label is quite special.

Other than the name change, there were some slight alterations to the bourbon itself. It has been noted that the fruit notes, especially the cherry, are more or less gone. With these notes missing, spice and chocolate are now noticeably more prevalent in the bourbon's overall flavor profile.