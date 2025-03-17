What Makes Stagg Bourbon So Rare?
Bourbon is a difficult and complex liquor, especially for beginners. There are brands that should be avoided, bourbons that taste great for a low price, and all kinds of confusing and misleading trends. Stagg is a great example of just how confusing the bourbon world can be. In recent years, concerns have been rising regarding the scarcity of Stagg bourbon. It isn't that the brand was becoming harder to find; instead, it was actually that the company had undergone a rebrand.
Now known as George T. Stagg, the only thing that's rare now is bourbon bottles with the old label applied. Despite the concerns that perhaps the brand was being discontinued, don't worry. Stagg bourbon is still accessible, although it does come at a high price. If you're lucky, you can even find bottles under the old namesake in some places, including online on sites like Rare Bourbon Shop, for example.
Stagg bourbon: then vs now
Previously, there was a plain Stagg line as well as Stagg Jr. Currently, both labels have been merged together under the new title. The exact reason behind these changes isn't clear. Since the shift happened in 2021 with little explanation, it has led many to believe that Stagg was being discontinued, but that isn't the case.
That said, if you see a bottle with the old Stagg label on it, grab it. The bottle itself is now considered collectible, adding a little extra rarity to the bourbon. Plus, Stagg is only produced twice per year, so finding a bottle with the old label is quite special.
Other than the name change, there were some slight alterations to the bourbon itself. It has been noted that the fruit notes, especially the cherry, are more or less gone. With these notes missing, spice and chocolate are now noticeably more prevalent in the bourbon's overall flavor profile.