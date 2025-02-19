What's The Correct Way To Drink Scotch?
If you've ever heard a Scotch connoisseur talking about drinking the spirit, every sip can sound like a convoluted ritual. However, many of the seemingly overly dramatic steps are actually to savor the many nuances of whisky's flavor and aroma. Whisky and whiskey (with an "e") can be distinguished by their roots, and to be labeled a Scotch whisky, the spirit has to be made exclusively in Scotland — the birthplace of whisky — and aged in oak barrels for a minimum of 3 years. Though drinking Scotch can feel like a bit of an occasion because of this elevated status, you're not limited to drinking it neat. Instead, Scotch can be enjoyed diluted with water or as a highball with a mixer (yes, even with cola in a Smoky Cokey). The correct way to drink Scotch is how you like it best, so start by getting to know the Scotch's tasting notes, and you'll be well-placed to turn it into a satisfying libation.
There are three broad steps to tasting Scotch if you're trying to unravel all its layers: the nose, palate, and finish. The first involves swirling and smelling the spirit since aroma is a key part of the flavor. Next, a small sip of Scotch should be swirled around your mouth so it coats your palate, allowing you to taste all its different notes. Finally, the finish is essentially the aftertaste that lingers in your mouth after you've swallowed the spirit. You will be able to differentiate between aromas and tasting notes once you've tried a few different types of Scotch, and you can decide if you'd like to enjoy these flavors neat, diluted, or with the added embellishments of a mixer.
Drink Scotch neat, diluted, on the rocks, or as a highball; just remember to enjoy it
When you know the notes of a spirit, you're better placed to decide how to pair it. Scotch tasting can be done with a neat Scotch, but a dash of water can help open up the flavors and reduce the alcohol burn. Adding ice to Scotch when tasting it is a bit of a contentious topic; melting ice can also help open up the flavors and temper the spirit's bitterness, but cold temperatures affect taste buds and could suppress subtle notes. Consider pairing Scotch with a few bites of dark chocolate to bring out the flavors of both even more.
When enjoying Scotch neat or with a dash of water, it's best to drink it in a snifter or a nosing glass that allows you to soak in all the spirit's layers. For drinking on the rocks, larger ice cubes or ice made in an ice ball mold melt slower, allowing you to take your time without worrying about the drink getting too diluted.
To enjoy Scotch as a long, frosty sipper, make a highball. Depending on whether it's blended or single malt and which ingredients the Scotch is made from, it will have drastically different tasting notes, and you should pair it accordingly. Mixing Scotch is actually a Scottish tradition, and a Smokey Cokey, a peaty highball of scotch with cola, is even enjoyed by some connoisseurs. While you should experiment and stock your bar with a few good mid-shelf Scotches to use with mixers, if you get your hands on a single barrel Scotch, which is relatively rare, it's best to drink it neat or slightly diluted to best experience its singular character.