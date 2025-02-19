What's The Correct Way To Drink Scotch?

If you've ever heard a Scotch connoisseur talking about drinking the spirit, every sip can sound like a convoluted ritual. However, many of the seemingly overly dramatic steps are actually to savor the many nuances of whisky's flavor and aroma. Whisky and whiskey (with an "e") can be distinguished by their roots, and to be labeled a Scotch whisky, the spirit has to be made exclusively in Scotland — the birthplace of whisky — and aged in oak barrels for a minimum of 3 years. Though drinking Scotch can feel like a bit of an occasion because of this elevated status, you're not limited to drinking it neat. Instead, Scotch can be enjoyed diluted with water or as a highball with a mixer (yes, even with cola in a Smoky Cokey). The correct way to drink Scotch is how you like it best, so start by getting to know the Scotch's tasting notes, and you'll be well-placed to turn it into a satisfying libation.

There are three broad steps to tasting Scotch if you're trying to unravel all its layers: the nose, palate, and finish. The first involves swirling and smelling the spirit since aroma is a key part of the flavor. Next, a small sip of Scotch should be swirled around your mouth so it coats your palate, allowing you to taste all its different notes. Finally, the finish is essentially the aftertaste that lingers in your mouth after you've swallowed the spirit. You will be able to differentiate between aromas and tasting notes once you've tried a few different types of Scotch, and you can decide if you'd like to enjoy these flavors neat, diluted, or with the added embellishments of a mixer.