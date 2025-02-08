Whiskey Vs Whisky: What's The Difference?

On the one hand, whiskey is quite simple. Just some water, a few choice grains, barrels, and a generous helping of patient waiting. On the other hand, though, the world of whiskey is about as technical and complex as you can imagine, with a slew of unique terms for you to learn as well as some faux pas for you to avoid – such as calling a whiskey "smooth." Indeed, it seems that even the name of the liquor itself can't be agreed upon, with two schools of thought emerging with different spellings of it. You'll see some whiskeys spelled with an "ey" at the end, while others drop the "e" entirely. So, which is the right way to spell it? Are these indicators of larger differences between the two?

Luckily, the differences between whiskey and whisky can largely be chalked up to regional differences owing to whisk(e)y's roots. The term whisk(e)y derives from the Gaelic word "uisce," from the term "uisce beatha," or "water of life" (a similar evolution to "eau de vie" or "aqua vitae" for their respective liquors). However, the Scottish and Irish versions of this word developed somewhat separately from each other, giving you the two versions of the same word that you have today. Nowadays, some regions carry the Scottish tradition and spell it "whisky" (plural "whiskies"), while others carry the Irish tradition and spell it "whiskey" (plural "whiskeys").