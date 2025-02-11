The Notable Flavor Differences Between Rye Whiskey And Bourbon

The world of whiskey can be confusing. There are so many subtypes that fall under the whiskey umbrella that it can be difficult to keep track of what makes them different and which kinds you might like versus ones you'd rather pass on. A common quandary is what the difference is between whiskey and bourbon: Bourbon is simply a type of whiskey that has its own specific regulations when it comes to ingredients and aging to give it a distinctive flavor. So, all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.

But what about other types of whiskey, such as rye? When you pour it into a glass side-by-side with bourbon, the two look pretty alike. To an untrained palate, they might taste similar as well. But, there are key differences in the ingredients that make these two liquors taste distinct: While rye whiskey tends to be spicy and earthy, bourbon is often sweeter. The best way to learn the variability between their flavors is to taste them yourself, but we'll get you started with a basic guide to the notable flavor differences between bourbon and rye whiskey.