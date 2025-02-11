The Notable Flavor Differences Between Rye Whiskey And Bourbon
The world of whiskey can be confusing. There are so many subtypes that fall under the whiskey umbrella that it can be difficult to keep track of what makes them different and which kinds you might like versus ones you'd rather pass on. A common quandary is what the difference is between whiskey and bourbon: Bourbon is simply a type of whiskey that has its own specific regulations when it comes to ingredients and aging to give it a distinctive flavor. So, all bourbon is whiskey, but not all whiskey is bourbon.
But what about other types of whiskey, such as rye? When you pour it into a glass side-by-side with bourbon, the two look pretty alike. To an untrained palate, they might taste similar as well. But, there are key differences in the ingredients that make these two liquors taste distinct: While rye whiskey tends to be spicy and earthy, bourbon is often sweeter. The best way to learn the variability between their flavors is to taste them yourself, but we'll get you started with a basic guide to the notable flavor differences between bourbon and rye whiskey.
What is rye whiskey?
To be considered a rye whiskey, it must be comprised of at least 51% rye with the remaining 49% being made up of other grains (most commonly corn or malted barley). Both rye and bourbon must be distilled in a new charred oak barrel. This gives both liquors similar hints of sweet, oaky flavors such as vanilla, toffee, or caramel. However, since rye is the dominant ingredient in rye whiskey, the finished product can be spicier and drier than bourbon, with more prominent grassy or earthy undertones. Because of this, it's not as popular of a choice to drink neat since it has an intense, peppery bite. Instead, it is a common choice in cocktails that have sweeter notes to cut through the whiskey's sharpness, including Manhattans or Sazeracs. Its flavor profiles complement sweetness so well that Alton Brown prefers to make his pecan pies with rye whiskey instead of the standard bourbon.
Rye whiskey also does not need to be made in the United States, and can be produced in any country. However, American rye whiskey tastes different than Canadian or Scottish rye whisky, for example, because the rye grown in different regions of the world vary in taste based on the location's agricultural circumstances. Obviously, this affects the flavor of the finished product, so it's important to keep that in mind when shopping for a rye whiskey.
What is bourbon?
Here's where the major flavor difference between rye whiskey and bourbon comes in. Bourbon must be made of at least 51% corn, and that corn majority results in a smoother, sweeter liquor that's easier to sip — even for whiskey novices. However, it also shines in classic cocktails such as old fashioneds or mint juleps, both of which can be quite sweet. Bourbon's sweetness also lends itself well to desserts: It and chocolate are a match made in heaven and, besides Alton Brown's pecan pie, bourbon is commonly used in cakes, ice creams, and bourbon balls, an iconic Kentucky candy.
Another key difference between bourbon and rye whiskey is that bourbon must be made inside of the United States to be considered a bourbon. A 1964 law declares that bourbon is "a distinctive product of the United States." The state of Kentucky is by far the bourbon capital of the world, producing 95% of the world's bourbon, and is a $9 billion dollar industry in the state. Some bourbon purists argue that the only "real" bourbon is a Kentucky bourbon, but there are a few distilleries producing it outside of the Bluegrass State. While this difference doesn't affect the taste of bourbon or rye, it's an important distinction that legally separates them into different categories. Next time you're at the liquor store, grab some bottles of bourbon and rye whiskey and see if you can taste these differences yourself.