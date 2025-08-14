12 Tequila Brands With Their Own Dedicated Distilleries

If you're a fan of tequila, you're probably aware that true tequila can only come from Mexico. But do you know exactly where your favorite bottles are produced? Most tequila on the market today comes from shared distilleries, where dozens and sometimes hundreds of brands are produced under a single roof. While that model makes it easier for new labels to enter the market, it often means less control over how the tequila is made. However, a small number of brands actually own their own distilleries.

So how can you tell if your tequila comes from a shared distillery? That's where the NOM (Norma Oficial Mexicana) comes in. It's a four-digit, government-issued number that identifies the distillery behind each bottle. Every bottle that's legally recognized as tequila will have this number listed on the label. And if you look up the NOM on sites like Tequila Matchmaker, you can see exactly how many brands are produced at the distillery.

Of course, just because a tequila is made at a shared distillery doesn't mean it's inferior. Some of the most respected tequilas on the market come from facilities that produce multiple brands. But there's something to be said for brands that operate their own distilleries and are the sole brand under their NOM. With full control over every step of the process, these producers often have a singular vision and a more hands-on approach. Here are some notable tequila brands that are the sole occupant of their distillery with no other labels made under their NOM.