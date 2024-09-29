The Sugar Standard That All Tequilas Must Follow

Mexico produces a diverse range of incredible spirits — from mezcal, rum, ceremonial pox, to whiskey, desert shrub distillate sotol and more. Yet none have achieved widespread popularity quite like tequila. In part, it's thanks to its vigorous regulation, established as the first Mexican liquor with Appellation of Origin. Much like champagne, rules regarding origin, production and authenticity aid consumers in knowing what's in a bottle. One such requirement is that at least 51% of the liquor's fermentable sugars are from agave.

This required composition is created during the distillation process. Tequila's unique flavor and alcohol arise due to the fermentation of sugars in agave juice. This sweet liquid is extracted from specifically the blue agave plants (a prominent distinction between tequila and mezcal) via steaming and crushing. And prior to exposure to yeast, at least 51% of this sugary juice must be from the agave. Some distillers produce tequila with exclusively this sugar base — this is referred to as 100% agave tequila. However, others introduce cane or corn sugars to either cut costs, or influence flavor profiles. Typically, such mixto tequilas are considered bottom shelf, albeit they're potentially still worth buying. Covering the gamut of compositions from 51% to 100%, there's lots of intricacy to this agave spirit, so it's helpful to know production intricacy.

