What's So Special About Don Julio 70?

Don Julio is one of the premier names in the tequila industry. Even as a household name in this field, Don Julio proved that it was still keen to push the envelope in tequila production when it commemorated is own 70th anniversary by releasing Don Julio 70. Don Julio 70 is what has become known as a "claro" or "cristalino" tequila – a tequila that's aged like an añejo but remains clear like a blanco.

If you're keen on sipping tequila then you'll know that the type of tequila you choose greatly influences your drinking experience. In many cases, an añejo is the consensus choice for sipping. Age not only mellows out the agave-centric notes present in younger tequilas, but it also adds some interesting oak flavors thanks to the (usually ex-bourbon) casks the spirit is aged in. Añejo tequila also has a characteristic amber color.

As a cristalino tequila, Don Julio 70 stands out from other tequilas. This spirit is aged for 18 months, thus making it an añejo, but it is then charcoal filtered to remove its color. Why? The idea is that, by undergoing this filtering process, Don Julio 70 can offer the roundness and complexity of an añejo while also presenting the agave flavors and appearance of a blanco. In a way, you could view Don Julio 70 as an attempt by Don Julio to give customers the best of both worlds.