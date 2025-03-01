What's So Special About Don Julio 70?
Don Julio is one of the premier names in the tequila industry. Even as a household name in this field, Don Julio proved that it was still keen to push the envelope in tequila production when it commemorated is own 70th anniversary by releasing Don Julio 70. Don Julio 70 is what has become known as a "claro" or "cristalino" tequila – a tequila that's aged like an añejo but remains clear like a blanco.
If you're keen on sipping tequila then you'll know that the type of tequila you choose greatly influences your drinking experience. In many cases, an añejo is the consensus choice for sipping. Age not only mellows out the agave-centric notes present in younger tequilas, but it also adds some interesting oak flavors thanks to the (usually ex-bourbon) casks the spirit is aged in. Añejo tequila also has a characteristic amber color.
As a cristalino tequila, Don Julio 70 stands out from other tequilas. This spirit is aged for 18 months, thus making it an añejo, but it is then charcoal filtered to remove its color. Why? The idea is that, by undergoing this filtering process, Don Julio 70 can offer the roundness and complexity of an añejo while also presenting the agave flavors and appearance of a blanco. In a way, you could view Don Julio 70 as an attempt by Don Julio to give customers the best of both worlds.
Does Don Julio 70 succeed in its goal?
If you know how to identify the tasting notes of different kinds of tequila, you'll immediately understand that blanco and añejo tequilas give you very different drinking experiences. So, what happens when you try to blend the two of them together? The result, as you might expect, is a tequila that sits somewhere in the middle. Don Julio 70 has more character and nuance than a traditional blanco tequila, but its profile is also much more restrained than that of a traditional añejo. In this way, Don Julio 70 succeeds; it demonstrates characteristics of both añejo and blanco tequilas. However, for some people, the spirit doesn't quite hit the mark.
There's always a chance that, when you try to chase two goals at once, you don't achieve either of them. To some tequila enthusiasts, this is exactly what has happened with Don Julio 70. These tequila enthusiasts have the opinion that the filtration process strips this tequila of much of its character and point out that customers are paying the price of an añejo for what is ultimately a less flavorful alternative.
Don Julio 70 still has many uses
While the public sentiment surrounding Don Julio 70 might not be as enthusiastic as the company itself would have wanted, there are still some redeeming factors about this tequila. One of these is Don Julio 70's taste. This tequila is on record as being quite aromatic, with lots of floral and spicy notes. Oaky flavors are supposedly present but only mildly so, especially when the spirit is compared to regular añejos. This flavor profile makes Don Julio 70 the perfect stepping stone for blanco tequila drinkers who are eager to get stuck into more complex alternatives but aren't quite ready to grapple with traditional añejos.
Don Julio 70's flavor profile also ensures that this tequila is a fantastic mixing tequila; it gives you a much more complex range of flavors than a blanco while still being a colorless spirit. This means it is a great tequila to choose if you want to make any of the 15 famous cocktails every tequila lover should know. In particular, Don Julio 70 is said to pair well with citrus flavors, meaning there are plenty of uses for this intriguing spirit.